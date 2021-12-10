St. Kitts and Nevis Eases Entry for Fully Vaccinated International Cruisers

St. Kitts Tourism Authority has announced new, eased regulations for entering Saint Kitts and Nevis on a cruise ship from Dec. 11.

According to the organization, fully vaccinated cruise passengers arriving at Port Zante, Charlestown or South Friars in St. Kitts and Nevis will now be allowed to fully integrate into the federation without the need of a test on arrival or quarantine.

Only vaccinated travelers may visit St. Kitts and Nevis. From Dec. 11, children 12 and older will also have to be fully vaccinated to travel to St. Kitts and Nevis.

Exemptions are in place for citizens and residents of the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis and children under the age of 12 accompanying their fully vaccinated parents or guardians.

The federation’s Minister of Tourism, Transport and Ports Lindsay F.P. Grant called the eased cruise regulations – entitled Free Flow – a “major achievement in our phased approach to tourism recovery in the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“We will maintain all tourism protocols through Travel Approved Certification for both air and cruise passengers. All stakeholders must be vaccinated to operate Travel Approved taxi/tours, attractions, excursions, restaurants, bars, or provide vendor services such as hair braiding. We are confident that our continued focus on a phased reopening will enable a meaningful rebound of the industry,” Grant noted.

Travelers must continue to show proof of vaccination to visit attractions or book tour experiences, according to St. Kitts Tourism Authority. Excursions must be scheduled through the concierge desk at Travel Approved Hotels or Resorts, and must utilize Travel Approved Taxis.

The organization said that the following attractions are accessible with proof of vaccination:

Brimstone Hill Fortress and National Park

Carambola Beach Club

Caribelle Batik

Fairview Great House

Palms Court Gardens

Port Zante including vendors from Amina Craft Market and Black Rocks

St. Kitts Scenic Railway

Vibes Beach Bar

Reggae Beach

Spice Mill

“With seamless integration into the federation, travelers can enjoy our quintessential Caribbean experiences that engage the senses,” said Racquel Brown, CEO of the St. Kitts Tourism Authority.

This change comes on the heels of other significant announcements. International travelers can also now plan overnight stays at multiple hotels or book a twin-island getaway between St. Kitts and Nevis.

Fully vaccinated nationals and residents are also able to book hotel stays for staycation experiences and can enter the Port Zante site while cruise ships are in port. Individuals must show a photo ID alongside a photocopy or original vaccination card in order to enter retail stores, bars, restaurants and casinos.

Fully vaccinated international travelers will still be required to submit a negative PCR test result taken 72 hours prior to travel as of Dec. 11, 2021. They will also need to fill out the embarkation form, answer health screening questions and have their temperature measurements taken upon arrival.