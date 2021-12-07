Windstar Cruises Launches New Ad Campaign and Holiday Sale

Windstar Cruises launched its new ad campaign today touting that “The Wind and Stars Know the Way.”

The campaign advertises Windstar as a unique, small ship cruise product, more clearly conveying the two classes of small yachts the company operates under one definable brand experience, according to a press release

“We believe in giving guests the power to choose how they sail and then delivering the benefits of small ship cruising in ways that boldly claim a competitive advantage,” said Windstar President Christopher Prelog. “With this new messaging, we have the opportunity to share the personalized approach and perspective each of our ship classes inspire, including visualizing key off-ship and onboard attributes of Windstar, such as feeling like you’re on your own private yacht with only 148 to 342 guests onboard.”

Prelog said he believed the messaging will resonate with existing guests who know the brand well and inspire new potential customers and convert them into first time cruisers on Windstar. Look for the new messaging in print and digital ads, social, and video, as well as a new landing page on Windstar’s website.

And on the heels of a successful Black Friday/Cyber Monday “Book Your Bucket List” sale, Windstar is gearing up for its 12 Ways of Windstar holiday sale, running December 14-28. Cruise rates will be reduced on select departures with a lead rate of $1,499 per person, based on double occupancy. Travelers will find great deals on cruises in the Caribbean, Mediterranean, Black Sea and Holy Lands, U.S. Coastal, Tahiti and Trans-Ocean.