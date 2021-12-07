Crystal Cruises Announces Zero Single Supplement on 15 Ocean Voyages

Crystal Cruises has announced a new promotion for solo travelers sailing on the cruise line’s Crystal Symphony. The promotion – entitled Zero Single Supplement – allows solo guests to enjoy all of the luxury amenities on the 922-passenger vessel at double occupancy rates without the supplemental fee typically charged to solo travelers.

It is applicable to 15 Crystal Symphony voyages to the Caribbean and Mediterranean in 2022.

"Solo travelers are an important segment for Crystal and following our successful rollout of Solo Suites aboard the Crystal Mozart that are available on all voyages also without a single supplement, we wanted to provide our solo ocean guests with the same opportunity to take advantage of the incredible value and convenience offered by this promotion,” said Carmen Roig, Crystal’s senior vice president of marketing and sales.

With the Zero Single Supplement promotion, all-inclusive fares start at $2,299 per person with savings up to $4,000 per person for an ocean view stateroom. It is offered on the following Crystal Symphony sailings departing from six homeports in North America and Europe:

Caribbean: seven-night voyages from Miami and San Juan, (January through March 2022)

Mediterranean: seven-, eight- and 10-night voyages from Lisbon, Venice, London and Monte Carlo (April, June and August 2022)

Crystal said that guests must book by Jan. 5, 2022, to take advantage of these special solo fares, with special reduced deposits of $100 on select sailings.

The solo fares apply to ocean view categories on select Crystal Symphony voyages and are combinable with FCC and FCP coupons and Crystal Assured Savings Program (CASP).

Terms, sailings and categories are subject to change and subject to availability, Crystal said. The offer is capacity controlled and may be withdrawn at any time.