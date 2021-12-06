Tarragona

Former Costa Ship Officially Beached in Pakistan

The former Costa neoRomantica

The former Costa Romantica has been beached for scrapping in Pakistan at the Gadani Ship Breaking Yard.

The ship will be recycled with metal repurposed for other uses, mainly in construction, while fixtures, technical parts and other assets will be sold off.

Celestyal Cruises was the most recent owner of the ship, having bought the vessel from Costa where it last sailed as the neoRomantica pre-COVID. Celestyal bought the ship during 2020 but never operated it, eventually selling it for financial reasons. 

Built in 1993 and extensively refurbished in 2012 to the tune of 95 million euros; the 1,800-guest ship had 789 cabins, 132 of which featured balconies.

