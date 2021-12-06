MSC Seashore and Four More Ships to Brazil in 2022-2023

MSC Cruises is sending its newest ship to Brazil for the 2023-2023 season. After entering service in Europe in August, the MSC Seashore is set to debut in South America in late 2022, as part of a five-ship program in the region.

The deployment plans were announced during an event held onboard the MSC Seaside, which is currently debuting in the Brazilian waters.

After reducing the local capacity due to pandemic related itinerary limitations, MSC is currently operating three ships in Brazil for the 2021-2022 season.

“MSC always has seen Brazil as a strategic market and we’ll have five ships in the region for the next year,” said Ignacio Palacios, MSC’s revenue and sales manager in Brazil, during the announcement.

In addition to the MSC Seashore, the MSC Seaview, the MSC Fantasia, the MSC Musica and the MSC Armonia complete the offering in South America in 2022-2023.

While additional details of the program will be released in a later date, it is expected that four of the ships will be based in Brazil, while the fifth will sail from Argentina.