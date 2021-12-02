Tarragona

MSC Cruises To Test Fuel Cells on World Europa

World Europa

MSC Cruises and Chantiers de l’Atlantique announced today that the first of MSC’s next generation ships, the World Europa, will have two 75 kW solid oxide fuel cells onboard running on natural gas. The gas will come from the LNG that will fuel the ship’s main engines.

Pierfrancesco Vago, executive chairman of MSC Cruises, said in conjunction with the announcement that LNG will not only reduce the emissions of the new ship, but once green LNG becomes available on scale, the ship will be able to operate at zero emissions.

For this reason, he said, he is encouraging producers, regulators and other stakeholders to accelerate its development and that of its supply chain.

In addition, he said that MSC is also studying other fuel technologies, such as hydrogen that could potentially be compatible with LNG engines.

Fuel cells offer another pathway and the two 75 kW units installed on the World Europa will serve as a test project in a real operational environment.

Today also served as the coin ceremony for the sister ship, the Euribia, and to recognize the contributions of Valentina Mancini, corporate brand manager for MSC Cruises in Geneva, and from Chantiers, Anna Claire Juventin, who heads up the yard’s quality control, as godmother.  

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

AB News
SRC

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Great Lakes

Cruise Ship Orderbook

91 Ships | 198,160 Berths | $57 Billion | View

Incheon

New 2021 Expedition Report

Cruise Industry News Expedition Cover

Highlights:

Market Overview

Complete Insight

2027 Outlook

New Players

Full Coverage

Order Today

AB InBev

All New 2021 Annual

Cruise Industry News 2021 Annual

Highlights:

Entire Industry

Supply Data

All Companies

400 Pages

Digital Access

2027 Outlook

Order Today

Cruise Industry News Secondhand Market Report