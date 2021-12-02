MSC Cruises To Test Fuel Cells on World Europa

MSC Cruises and Chantiers de l’Atlantique announced today that the first of MSC’s next generation ships, the World Europa, will have two 75 kW solid oxide fuel cells onboard running on natural gas. The gas will come from the LNG that will fuel the ship’s main engines.

Pierfrancesco Vago, executive chairman of MSC Cruises, said in conjunction with the announcement that LNG will not only reduce the emissions of the new ship, but once green LNG becomes available on scale, the ship will be able to operate at zero emissions.

For this reason, he said, he is encouraging producers, regulators and other stakeholders to accelerate its development and that of its supply chain.

In addition, he said that MSC is also studying other fuel technologies, such as hydrogen that could potentially be compatible with LNG engines.

Fuel cells offer another pathway and the two 75 kW units installed on the World Europa will serve as a test project in a real operational environment.

Today also served as the coin ceremony for the sister ship, the Euribia, and to recognize the contributions of Valentina Mancini, corporate brand manager for MSC Cruises in Geneva, and from Chantiers, Anna Claire Juventin, who heads up the yard’s quality control, as godmother.