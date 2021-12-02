Silversea Begins Construction On 2023 Newbuild, Silver Nova

Silversea Cruises announced the name of its first ship, the Silver Nova, as well as the commencement of the ship’s construction at Meyer Werft in Papenburg.

The ship is one of two on order for the luxury brand under Project Evolution.

Executives from Silversea and Meyer Werft marked the occasion with a traditional steel cutting ceremony on November 18. The vessel, set for delivery in summer 2023, will be the first hybrid, luxury cruise ship free of local emissions at port, according to a press release.

The company said that the Silver Nova is expected to achieve a cruise industry-first – local emission-free operation in port by using fuel cells and batteries. The Silver Nova will use liquefied natural gas (LNG) as its main fuel. The new hybrid technology not only helps in port, but will also allow Silver Nova to achieve a 40 percent overall reduction in its greenhouse gas emissions per double suite when compared to its previous class of ships (the Muse class).

“Our Nova class ships represent a significant investment in unprecedented technological solutions. They support our mission to preserve the planet without compromising on comfort or luxury,” said Roberto Martinoli, President and CEO of Silversea Cruises. “Silver Nova is the manifestation of Silversea and Royal Caribbean Group’s long-term commitment to sustainability.”

"Sustainability is the future of luxury travel and the name Silver Nova is representative of the incredible innovation of Silversea’s luxury," added Barbara Muckermann, Chief Commercial Officer. "Silversea is already a leader in environmentally conscious travel and now, with Silver Nova, we will go even further to meet the expectations of both today’s and tomorrow's luxury traveler."

"We are delighted to begin the construction of this innovative ship and to continue our long partnership with Royal Caribbean Group. This day is a very special one for us, as it is the first time that a Silversea ship is being built at our shipyard," added Bernard Meyer, Managing Director of Meyer Werft.

Sustainable features of Silver Nova and all future Nova class ships include a micro auto gasification system, which reduces onboard waste volume, resulting in lower incineration emissions. In addition, the ship class is also projected to achieve an Energy Efficiency Design Index (EEDI) rating of approximately 25% better than applicable International Maritime Organization (IMO) requirements. Shore power will allow the ship to shut down its main generators at select ports and plug into the onshore energy supply, the company said.

The ship will have a capacity of 728 guests and a gross tonnage of 54,700 tons.

The Silver Nova is scheduled for delivery in summer 2023. Members of Silversea’s loyalty program, the Venetian Society, and travel advisors will have pre-sale access starting December 16, 2021. General sales will open on January 6, 2022.