Costa Toscana Delivered From Meyer Turku

Meyer Turku has delivered the new Costa Toscana to Costa Cruises.

"With the Costa Toscana we are turning a new page at the shipyard. We have been pushing our ship building processes onward and are now seeing the results with this beautiful vessel. We are very proud of her and I feel confident that the guests onboard will really enjoy Costa Toscana in the coming years," said Meyer Turku CEO Tim Meyer.

"The Costa Toscana reinforces our commitment to responsible innovation by further contributing to the use of LNG applied to cruise ships, a technology in which we pioneered. It is an innovation that is part of a constantly evolving path of ecological transition. Indeed, we are also working on testing further innovations, such as fuel cells and batteries, with the aim of arriving at the first ship with net zero emissions," added Mario Zanetti, President of Costa Cruises.

“The high energy efficiency of the ship has been achieved by our designers and builders through many years of simulation, testing and experience. With each new ship design we are pushing the limits of what is possible," Meyer said.

According to a press release, Costa's new flagship is a tribute to Tuscany, the result of an extraordinary creative project, curated by Adam D. Tihany, designed to enhance and bring to life in a single location the best of this wonderful Italian region, which gives its name to the ship, its decks and main public areas. O

The Costa Toscana's first cruise will depart from Savona, Italy, on March 5, 2022, with a week-long itinerary visiting Marseille, Barcelona, Valencia, Palermo and Civitavecchia/Rome. Following her debut, the new flagship will remain deployed in the Western Mediterranean throughout the year.