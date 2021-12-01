239 Cruise Ships to Sail in December as Industry Restart Continues

The global cruise industry restart continues in December with 239 cruise ships set to operate from 68 brands globally, according to the December edition of the Cruise Ships in Service Report by Cruise Industry News, detailing each ship sailing this month.

[Download the Cruise Ships in Service Report here]

It's nine more ships (net) than November as some smaller ships lay up for the winter and 28 additional ships mark their comebacks.

The increase in capacity is more notable, with over 425,000 berths back in service, representing a 8.5 percent capacity uptick.

Royal Caribbean International is poised to be the largest brand in service in December with 20 ships sailing, followed by Carnival Cruise Line with 17 ships, MSC Cruises with 13 ships and Norwegian Cruise Line which is set to operate 11 ships.

Notable items include the Grandeur of the Seas starting its Barbados program, the Brilliance from Tampa and the Enchantment from Baltimore for Royal Caribbean.

Carnival will welcome the Conquest back into action from Miami and the newly-refurbished Carnival Radiance sailing form Long Beach.

For MSC, three more ships enter operation with the Seaside and Splendida in Brazil and the Orchestra planned to start up from Durban in South Africa.

Other news includes premium and luxury brands with the Zuierdam starting up from San Diego for Holland America Line in addition to Regent's Seven Seas Mariner and Oceania's Insignia restarting as well.

