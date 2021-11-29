Costa Returns to Brazil as Fascinosa Resumes Service From Santos

The Costa Fascinosa is resuming service today after a 21-month operational pause. Its departure from Santos is marking Costa Cruises’ return to Brazil.

The 2012-built ship is set to offer domestic Brazilian voyages until mid-April as part of the cruise line's two-ship program in the country. Starting with a four-night cruise to Ilhabela and Balneário Camboriú, the program features itineraries to several popular destinations in the country, including Rio de Janeiro and Itajaí – where guests will also be able to embark. Ranging from three to 10 nights, the itineraries also feature visits to Búzios, Ubatuba, Angra dos Reis, Cabo Frio and other places.

Before it arrived in Brazil, the Costa Fascinosa visited a shipyard in Italy for a fresh up and routine maintenance. The 510-million-euros ship originally entered service in May 2012. It can carry 3,800 guests and 1,090 crew members.

The Costa Fascinosa's interior design is a creation of the American architect Joe Farcus. According to Costa, the ship’s interiors and features were designed to embody the “special glamour of a cruise ship and its capacity to arouse strong emotion and passion.” The inspiration for the ship’s name and decorations came from movies like Gone With the Wind and Fellini’s Otto e Mezzo.

The Fascinosa’s public areas include three pool decks, four restaurants, a three-deck theater, several lounges and more. The ship also has one of the biggest spas at sea, the Samsara. Spanning two decks, the wellness center includes a winter garden, in addition to a thalassotherapy pool, sauna rooms, a complete gym, a beauty salon, treatment rooms and more.

With the Fascinosa in service, five Costa ships are now sailing with guests in South America and the Mediterranean. The company is also set to return to the Caribbean and the Middle East over the next few weeks, in time for the winter season.

Another ship, the Costa Luminosa, is joining the active lineup on Dec. 9, offering winter voyages in the Western Mediterranean.