Caribbean Princess Welcomes Guests Back Onboard

The Caribbean Princess has welcomed guests back aboard in Ft. Lauderdale for a cruise to the Eastern Caribbean, marking the return to service of the next Princess Cruises ship.

The Princess ship is sailing on roundtrip voyages from Port Everglades in Ft. Lauderdale to the tropical Eastern and Western Caribbean, visiting destinations such as St. Kitts, St. Thomas, Cozumel, Grand Cayman and Princess Cays, the cruise line's private island resort in the Bahamas. Seven-day cruises are combinable for 14-day Eastern and Western Adventurer voyages.

"Caribbean Princess marks our eighth cruise ship to return to service and our teammates are thrilled to be serving our guests back onboard," said John Padgett, Princess Cruises president. "This ship was our very first vessel to offer the innovative Princess MedallionClass Experience and features modernized venues and newly imagined spaces like The Reef Outdoor Splash Zone that offers a tremendous setting for the entire family."

Recently modernized to appeal to families of all sizes and age groups, according to a press release, the Caribbean Princess immerses guests in the destinations the ship visits offering unique themed food and drink offerings. Camp Discovery, the youth and teen center, offers younger cruisers the opportunity to make new friends, hang out and engage in enriching activities.