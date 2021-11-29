Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Restart: 13 Ships Now in Service

With 13 ships sailing now, four more ships are restarting for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings in December, meaning the company will have 17 ships back in revenue operations by 2022.

Here are NCLH’s latest restart plans, brand by brand:

Norwegian Cruise Line

Status: Nine ships currently in service; two more set to follow by Jan. 1

Ships: Norwegian Jade, Norwegian Encore, Norwegian Gem, Norwegian Epic, Norwegian Getaway, Norwegian Breakaway, Norwegian Bliss, Norwegian Escape and Norwegian Joy currently in service; Norwegian Dawn and Norwegian Pearl set to follow

Regions: Caribbean, Mediterranean, Middle East, Bermuda, Panama Canal and West Coast

After first resuming guest services in July, Norwegian Cruise Line will close out 2021 with 11 vessels back in service around the world.

In addition to the Caribbean – where most ships are currently sailing – the brand has now resumed service in the West Coast, Europe, Alaska, Bermuda and the Middle East.

With two more ships resuming service in December, Norwegian is also returning to Tampa and the Panama Canal.

While the Norwegian Dawn is set to sail from Tampa starting on Dec. 8, the Norwegian Pearl is launching longer cruises to the Panama Canal on Dec. 23.

Oceania Cruises

Status: Two ships currently in service; one more to follow by Jan. 1

Ships: Marina and Riviera currently in service; Insignia set to follow

Regions: Caribbean, South America and Panama Canal

Oceania Cruises resumed revenue service in August. The brand initially welcomed guests back in Europe, offering a variety of Mediterranean and Northern Europe itineraries on two ships.

After the summer season in Europe, the premium brand returned to the Caribbean, sailing a series of Miami-based cruises onboard the Riviera.

Continuing its restart, Oceania is now returning to South America with the Marina and also reactivating a third ship – the Insignia.

On Dec. 21, the 684-guest vessel is departing on a Panama Canal cruise before kicking off its epic six-month-long "Around the World in 180 Days" voyage.

Regent Seven Seas

Status: Two ships currently in service; one more set to follow by Jan. 1

Ships: Seven Seas Splendor and Seven Seas Explorer currently in service; Seven Seas Mariner set to follow

Regions: Caribbean and Panama Canal

Regent Seven Seas is now back in service in North America offering Miami-based voyages.

The luxury brand returned to the Caribbean in November, with its two newest ships – the Seven Seas Splendor and the Seven Seas Explorer – which are both currently sailing in the region.

The luxury brand first restarted revenue operations in September, with a series of European itineraries.

A third Regent ship, the Seven Seas Mariner, is returning in December. The vessel is slated to sail a Panama Canal cruise before beginning an epic World Cruise in January.

Phased-in restart dates for the remaining vessel see the entire five-ship fleet set to be in service by early 2022.