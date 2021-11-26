November Update: Royal Caribbean International Fleet Location and Status

With three more ships resuming service in December, a total of 20 vessels are expected to carry out revenue operations for Royal Caribbean International in 2022.

Cruise Industry News has compiled the location and status of the Royal Caribbean fleet as of Nov. 26, 2021:

Odyssey of the Seas

Year Built: 2021

Capacity: 4,100 guests

Status: In service

Location: Southern Caribbean

The Odyssey of the Seas has been in service for over four months and continues to offer weekly departures from Port Everglades. The Quantum Ultra-Class vessel is presently sailing an eight-night Southern Caribbean cruise that includes visits to Nassau, Curaçao and Aruba.

Spectrum of the Seas

Year Built: 2019

Capacity: 4,100 guests

Status: In service

Location: Hong Kong

The Spectrum of the Seas is offering a series of short cruises to nowhere from Hong Kong. The program, which was launched in October, is exclusive to local residents and includes two-, three- and four-night ocean getaways.

Symphony of the Seas

Year Built: 2018

Capacity: 5,400 guests

Status: In service

Location: Western Caribbean

The Symphony of the Seas has been offering Caribbean cruises from Miami since August when it resumed service.

Ovation of the Seas

Year Built: 2016

Capacity: 4,100 guests

Status: On operational pause

Location: Seattle, Washington

After a successful season in Alaska, the Ovation of the Seas is on an operational pause again. With its 2021-2022 Australian season now cancelled, the vessel is awaiting service resumption in the Seattle area.

Harmony of the Seas

Year Built: 2016

Capacity: 5,400 guests

Status: In service

Location: Eastern Caribbean

The Harmony of the Seas has returned to North America following a summer season in the Mediterranean. The vessel is now offering week-long Caribbean cruises departing from Port Canaveral.

Anthem of the Seas

Year Built: 2015

Capacity: 4,100 guests

Status: In service

Location: U.S. East Coast

The Anthem of the Seas is another Royal Caribbean ship to return to North America after a season in Europe, and is currently based in Cape Liberty. The Quantum-class ship is sailing seven- to 12-night cruises to the Bahamas and Caribbean cruises.

Quantum of the Seas

Year Built: 2014

Capacity: 4,100 guests

Status: In service

Location: Singapore

The first Royal Caribbean ship to resume revenue service after the pandemic, the Quantum of the Seas, has been sailing in Asia for over a year. Currently, the ship continues to offer its Singapore-based short cruises to nowhere.

Allure of the Seas

Year Built: 2010

Capacity: 5,400 guests

Status: In service

Location: Eastern Caribbean

The Allure of the Seas is presently cruising in the Eastern Caribbean. After several months of sailing from Port Canaveral, the vessel was recently repositioned in Fort Lauderdale, offering week-long cruises to Eastern and Western Caribbean from Port Everglades.

Oasis of the Seas

Year Built: 2009

Capacity: 5,400 guests

Status: In service

Location: Eastern Caribbean

Since resuming service in September, the Oasis of the Seas has been offering a series of Caribbean cruises from Miami. The week-long itineraries include visits to several popular destinations in the region – including Perfect Day at CocoCay, Royal Caribbean’s private island in the Bahamas.

Independence of the Seas

Year Built: 2008

Capacity: 3,600 guests

Status: In service

Location: Bahamas

The Independence of the Seas is offering short cruises to the Bahamas. The Freedom-class ship sails from Port Canaveral twice a week and visits Nassau and CocoCay.

Liberty of the Seas

Year Built: 2007

Capacity: 3,600 guests

Status: In service

Location: Western Caribbean

The Liberty of the Seas resumed service in October following a routine drydock in Spain. The vessel is now sailing a program of seven-night Western Caribbean cruises from Galveston.

Freedom of the Seas

Year Built: 2006

Capacity: 3,600 guests

Status: In service

Location: Bahamas

The Freedom of the Seas continues to offer its three- and four-night cruises to Nassau and CocoCay from Miami. Back in July, the vessel was the first to resume service for Royal Caribbean in the United States.

Jewel of the Seas

Year Built: 2004

Capacity: 2,100 guests

Status: In service

Location: Eastern Caribbean

The Jewel of the Seas returned to North America in November, after spending the summer sailing in the Eastern Mediterranean. The ship is currently based in Miami and offers week-long cruises to the Caribbean.

Mariner of the Seas

Year Built: 2003

Capacity: 3,100 guests

Status: In service

Location: Bahamas

The Mariner of the Seas returned to guest operations in August and is currently offering four- and five-night cruises to the Bahamas departing from Port Canaveral.

Serenade of the Seas

Year Built: 2003

Capacity: 2,100 guests

Status: In service

Location: Bahamas

The Serenade of the Seas marked Royal Caribbean’s return to Tampa after spending a season in Alaska. The ship is presently offering short cruises to the Bahamas and the Western Caribbean from its Florida homeport.

Navigator of the Seas

Year Built: 2002

Capacity: 3,100 guests

Status: In service

Location: West Coast

On Nov. 19, the Navigator of the Seas became the latest Royal Caribbean International ship to welcome guests back. Sailing from Los Angeles, the vessel is now offering a series of Mexican Riviera and West Coast itineraries.

Brilliance of the Seas

Year Built: 2002

Capacity: 2,100 guests

Status: On operational pause

Location: Florida Coast

Ready to resume service in December, the Brilliance of the Seas is spending the remainder of its operational pause in the Florida – Bahamas region.

Adventure of the Seas

Year Built: 2001

Capacity: 3,100 guests

Status: In service

Location: Galveston, Texas

The Adventure of the Seas recently returned to North America after a drydock in France. Since early November, the vessel has been offering Galveston-based cruises to Mexico.

Radiance of the Seas

Year Built: 2001

Capacity: 2,100 guests

Status: On operational pause

Location: Cádiz, Spain

The Radiance of the Seas is awaiting service resumption in Spain where it arrived in August. After a drydock at a local shipyard, the vessel remained docked in the Port of Cádiz.

Explorer of the Seas

Year Built: 2000

Capacity: 3,100 guests

Status: In service

Location: Eastern Caribbean

After a 20-month operational pause, the Explorer of the Seas resumed service on Nov. 7. The Voyager-class ship is now offering week-long Caribbean cruises departing from Puerto Rico.

Voyager of the Seas

Year Built: 1999

Capacity: 3,100 guests

Status: On operational pause

Location: Limassol, Cyprus

In October, the Voyager of the Seas arrived back in Europe after spending several years sailing exclusively in Asia. The 1999-built vessel is currently awaiting its service resumption in Cyprus.

Vision of the Seas

Year Built: 1998

Capacity: 2,000 guests

Status: On operational pause

Location: Freeport, Bahamas

With its entire schedule cancelled for the remainder of the year, the Vision of the Seas remains in operational pause in the Bahamas. The ship is presently docked near the Grand Bahama Shipyard, in Freeport.

Rhapsody of the Seas

Year Built: 1997

Capacity: 2,100 guests

Status: On operational pause

Location: St. Maarten

The Rhapsody of the Seas is currently anchored near Philipsburg, St. Maarten and is set to resume service in 2022.

Enchantment of the Seas

Year Built: 1997

Capacity: 2,250 guests

Status: On operational pause

Location: Bahamas

After a routine drydock in the Navantia shipyard in Spain, the Enchantment of the Seas has recently returned to North America. The ship is presently in the Bahamas, ready to resume service from Baltimore in December.

Grandeur of the Seas

Year Built: 1996

Capacity: 1,950 guests

Status: On operational pause

Location: Philipsburg, St. Maarten

The Grandeur of the Seas is another Royal Caribbean ship returning to service soon. It is currently docked in St. Maarten and is set to welcome guests back in Barbados on Dec. 5 for a series of Southern Caribbean cruises.