Norwegian Deployment Moves: More Destinations and Two More Ships

Two additional cruise ships resumed service for Norwegian Cruise Line in November. After first welcoming guests back in July, the brand now has nine vessels back in revenue service.

While more capacity is added, Norwegian is also returning to more homeports and destinations – including the Middle East.

Norwegian Escape

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 4,200

Built: 2015

Homeport: Port Canaveral (United States)

Itinerary: Eastern and Western Caribbean

First Cruise: November 13

The Norwegian Escape welcomed guests back on November 13, becoming Norwegian’s eighth vessel to resume commercial operations. After a 20-month operational pause, the vessel also marked the company’s return to Port Canaveral.

The ship is now offering seven-night cruises to the Caribbean from the Florida port. The voyages feature visits to major ports in the region, including Tortola in the British Virgin Islands, St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands and Great Stirrup Cay, the company’s private island in the Bahamas.

The Norwegian Escape originally entered service in 2015 as the first vessel of the company’s Breakaway-Plus series.

Before resuming service, the vessel spend time in a European shipyard, undergoing maintenance and mandatory work.

Norwegian Joy

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 4,200

Built: 2017

Homeport: Miami (United States)

Itinerary: Western Caribbean

First Cruise: November 20

After the Norwegian Escape, Norwegian Cruise Line saw the return of its ninth ship on Nov. 20 as the Norwegian Joy welcomed guests back in Miami, kicking off a series of Caribbean cruises.

For its comeback program, the vessel is sailing seven-night voyages calling at Roatán, Bay Islands; Costa Maya and Cozumel, Mexico; and Harvest Caye, Belize – the brand's private resort destination in Belize.

The week-long itinerary is available through April 23, 2022.

Built in 2017, the Norwegian Joy is one of the biggest ships in Norwegian’s fleet. As the second Breakaway-Plus vessel, it has unique features, including a two-level go kart track, an open-air laser tag course, simulator rides and two multi-story waterslides.

The Joy underwent a major refurbishment in 2019 before debuting in the U.S. market.

Four Ships Moving Around

As the winter season approaches, four of Norwegian’s ships are launching new deployments – including the Norwegian Jade, which is now sailing in the Middle East after a summer in Europe.

Here are the details:

Ship: Norwegian Jade

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,400

Built: 2006

New Homeport: Dubai (UAE)

New Itinerary: Middle East and Africa

The first ship to resume service for Norwegian, the Norwegian Jade recently concluded its first post-pandemic season in the Mediterranean. The vessel is now offering a winter program in the Indian Ocean, with itineraries visiting the Middle East and Africa.

Ship: Norwegian Gem

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,400

Built: 2007

New Homeport: New York City (United States)

New Itinerary: Caribbean, Bahamas, Bermuda and East Coast

After embarking on series of cruises sailing from Miami, the Norwegian Gem recently started a New York-based program. Sailing from Manhattan, the vessel is now offering voyages to the Caribbean, the Bahamas and Bermuda.

Ship: Norwegian Breakaway

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 4,000

Built: 2013

New Homeport: New Orleans (United States)

New Itinerary: Caribbean

In November, the Norwegian Breakaway marked Norwegian’s return to New Orleans. Initially sailing from New York City, the ship resumed service in September.

Ship: Norwegian Encore

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 4,200

Built: 2019

New Homeport: Miami (United States)

New Itinerary: Eastern Caribbean and Bahamas

After a summer season in Alaska, the Norwegian Encore launched service from Miami on Nov. 21. The 2019-built ship is now offering week-long Eastern Caribbean itineraries from Norwegian’s Pearl of Miami Cruise Terminal.