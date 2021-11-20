Royal Caribbean Group Restart: 43 Ships Now Sailing with Guests

With most of its fleet now back in service, the Royal Caribbean Group’s brands are sailing globally.

Leading the way, Royal Caribbean International has the most ships back in service with 17. In total, 43 vessels are currently in service for the group’s five brands.

Here’s the latest restart updates, brand by brand:

Royal Caribbean International

Status: 17 ships currently in service; three more set to follow by the end of the year.

Ships: Allure of the Seas, Anthem of the Seas, Freedom of the Seas, Harmony of the Seas, Independence of the Seas, Jewel of the Seas, Liberty of the Seas, Mariner of the Seas, Oasis of the Seas, Odyssey of the Seas, Quantum of the Seas, Serenade of the Seas, Spectrum of the Seas, Symphony of the Seas, Adventure of the Seas, Explorer of the Seas and Navigator of the Seas in service; Grandeur of the Seas, Brilliance of the Seas and Enchantment of the Seas set to follow

Regions: Asia, Caribbean, Bahamas and West Coast

Three cruise ships are resuming service for Royal Caribbean International in December.

With the additions, the company will have reactivated a total of 20 vessels, including four of the world’s biggest ships, Symphony of the Seas, Harmony of the Seas, Allure of the Seas and Oasis of the Seas.

According to the latest edition of the Cruise Ships in Service Report by Cruise Industry News, Royal Caribbean currently has the most capacity back in the market, offering cruises in Asia, the Caribbean and West Coast.

In the latest round of restarts, the company is launching new itineraries from Barbados with the Grandeur of the Seas, upping the offer in Tampa with the Brilliance of the Seas and also returning to Baltimore with the Enchantment of the Seas.

Celebrity Cruises

Status: Ten ships currently in service

Ships: Celebrity Apex, Celebrity Edge, Celebrity Equinox, Celebrity Flora, Celebrity Millennium, Celebrity Silhouette, Celebrity Summit, Celebrity Xpedition, Celebrity Constellation and Celebrity Reflection in service

Regions: Caribbean, Bahamas and Galapagos

After several months with eight ships in service, Celebrity Cruises welcomed guests back on two additional vessels in November.

Ending 20-month operational pauses, the ships increased Celebrity’s presence in the Caribbean, adding itinerary and homeport options. While the Celebrity Constellation is now offering cruises from Tampa, the Celebrity Reflection is sailing from Port Everglades.

With plans to have its entire fleet back in revenue service by early 2022, the premium brand currently has ten ships sailing, offering itineraries in the Caribbean, Bahamas and the Galapagos.

TUI Cruises

Status: Five ships currently in service

Ships: Mein Schiff 1, Mein Schiff 2, Mein Schiff 3, Mein Schiff 4 and Mein Schiff 6

Regions: Caribbean, Middle East and Canaries

One of the first cruise operators to resume service, TUI Cruises has been sailing with guests for nearly 18 months.

Based in Germany, the brand currently has five ships in service, offering cruises to the Caribbean, the Middle East and the Canaries.

TUI’s two remaining vessels are set to resume service in early 2022, with summer programs in Europe.

Silversea Cruises

Status: Six ships currently in service

Ships: Silver Moon, Silver Spirit, Silver Whisper, Silver Origin, Silver Explorer and Silver Cloud

Region: Canaries, Mediterranean, Caribbean, Galapagos and Antarctica

Silversea Cruises’ restart plan reached a milestone recently with the return of its luxury expeditions to Antarctica.

On Nov. 10, the Silver Explorer became the first ship to resume service for the brand in Antarctica. A second vessel, the Silver Cloud, joined the lineup in the region on Nov. 14.

After first welcoming guests back in June, Silversea now has six ships back in service, offering sailing in the Atlantic, the Mediterranean, the Caribbean and the Galapagos.

Hapag-Lloyd Cruises

First sailing: Five ships in service

Ships: Europa 2, Europa, Hanseatic Nature, Hanseatic Inspiration and Hanseatic Spirit

Region: Northern Europe, Antarctica, Middle East and Africa

After summer programs in Northern Europe and the Mediterranean, Hapag-Lloyd Cruises is expanding its operations to new destinations.

Previously sailing in the Atlantic Archipelagos, the Hanseatic Nature and the Hanseatic Nature are now set to offer expedition cruising in Antarctica. The Hanseatic Spirit will sail winter expeditions in Northern Europe.

The German brand is also offering traditional cruising to exotic destinations, such as Africa and the Middle East, with the Europa 2 and the Europa.