MSC Seashore Named at Ocean Cay

The new MSC Seashore has officially been named following a ceremony at MSC's private island, Ocean Cay, on Thursday evening.

This was said to have been the first naming ceremony for a cruise ship to be held at a private island and was presided over by Hollywood royalty Sophia Loren, who performed her role as Godmother to an MSC Cruises ship for the 16th time.

The event was attended by travel advisors and media from around the world, as well as other important VIPs and stakeholders.

The evening’s festivities took place both aboard the new ship and on the island, as the vessel remained alongside throughout the night and included a stylish gala dinner and live entertainment from Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee and three-time Grammy Award-winner Nile Rodgers and his band Chic.

MSC Seashore’s naming ceremony also served to formally inaugurate Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve, which opened in December 2019 and closed shortly thereafter due to the pandemic.

Following the event, MSC Seashore - the newest and most innovative vessel to be deployed out of PortMiami this coming season - will begin her inaugural 7-night cruise and U.S. season on November 20.