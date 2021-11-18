New MSC Seascape Floats Out At Fincantieri

MSC Cruises today celebrated the float out of the new MSC Seascape at the Fincantieri shipyard in Monfalcone, Italy, a traditional event as the ship owner and the shipbuilder of a new vessel come together to witness a ship touch water for the first time, according to a press release.

The MSC Seascape will be delivered in November 2022, the second Seaside EVO class ship to enter the MSC Cruises’ fleet, and the fourth vessel in the line’s highly-innovative Seaside class, the company said, in a press release.

Pierfrancesco Vago, Executive Chairman, MSC Cruises, said: “The float out of MSC Seascape marks yet another significant milestone in the growth of our fleet and the vessel will pay homage to the oceans through yet another host of highly innovative maritime and design features.

“We have continued with our ambitious newbuild plans, in spite of the pandemic, and today is a double celebration for MSC as our next flagship MSC Seascape is floated out into water simultaneously as her sister ship MSC Seashore is officially named at our very own private island, Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve.

“MSC Seascape – together with MSC Seashore – features some of the latest environmental technologies and solutions to minimise her impact on the environment which will help us take a further step forward towards realising our ambition of achieving net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.”

Giuseppe Bono, CEO of Fincantieri, added: “Such an imposing ship makes it even more suggestive to reflect on the enormous work behind her construction. We began the work on MSC Seascape almost concurrently with the onset of the emergency and today, together with an established operator like MSC, we celebrate her float-out in line with pre-pandemic plans. The great determination in respecting production commitments and preserving the entire orderbook has become the hallmark of our Group, an authentic cornerstone of the culture of the company, and there could not be a better precondition for looking to the future with renewed confidence.”