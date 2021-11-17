Storylines to Work With Carrier for Innovative Ship Solutions

Storylines announced today that it is collaborating with Carrier to help meet the air quality standards of its Clean Air Program for the residential cruise ship MV Narrative, currently under construction at Brodosplit in Croatia and set for a 2024 delivery.

The company said Carrier will provide state of the art HVAC and automation systems that integrate with other shipboard systems and help to deliver healthy, safe, efficient and productive indoor environments.

"Carrier is among the most reputable HVAC providers in the maritime industry. The cruise ship industry learned some hard lessons about indoor air quality in the Covid-19 pandemic. As a liveaboard cruise line, we have a unique opportunity to set a new standard, so we chose a partner that could help us meet our ambitious goals," said Storylines Project Manager Dr. Paul Read.

In addition to HVAC, Storylines is leveraging combining Carrier’s life safety expertise to deploy leading edge fire safety, security and surveillance solutions. Onity will be providing electronic door locks for the residential ship, allowing residents to unlock their home at sea with ease as they approach the door. These e-Locks feature optimal efficiency and flexibility, providing touchless access for credentialed security areas using a secure mobile key on a smartphone.

For fire safety on MV Narrative, Autronica will be providing advanced solutions for fire detection and safety management, whereas Marioff will be providing efficient HI-FOG high pressure water mist sprinklers and fire suppression system. These solutions are optimized for cruise ships and are designed according to IMO Safe Return to Port standards and the Marine Equipment Directive (MED).

In addition to HVAC, Storylines is leveraging combining Carrier’s life safety expertise to deploy leading edge fire safety, security and surveillance solutions. Onity will be providing electronic door locks for the residential ship, allowing residents to unlock their home at sea with ease as they approach the door. These e-Locks feature optimal efficiency and flexibility, providing touchless access for credentialed security areas using a secure mobile key on a smartphone.

For fire safety on MV Narrative, Autronica will be providing advanced solutions for fire detection and safety management, whereas Marioff will be providing efficient HI-FOG high pressure water mist sprinklers and fire suppression system. These solutions are optimized for cruise ships and are designed according to IMO Safe Return to Port standards and the Marine Equipment Directive (MED).

"Storylines is an innovative new brand and we are pleased to be working closely with them in developing and building their MV Narrative, which will be a unique residence ship. Carrier has a long history of providing innovative solutions and services for ships and buildings. We are excited to assist Storylines in providing solutions to enable healthy homes at sea that are comfortable, safe and secure," added Rajan Goel, Senior Vice President, Building Solutions Group, Carrier.