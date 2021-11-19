Top 10: The Biggest Cruise Ships in Service in November

With the cruise restart now reaching well over half of the global cruise fleet, the world’s largest cruise ships are already back sailing.

Using data from the Global Cruise Ship Index by Cruise Industry News, Cruise Industry News has compiled the list of the ten biggest cruise vessels currently in service by passenger capacity:

Symphony of the Seas

Cruise Line: Royal Caribbean International

Year Built: 2018

Tonnage: 227,625

Capacity: 5,400

Region: Caribbean

Homeport: Miami, United States

The Symphony of the Seas is currently offering week-long Caribbean sailings from the PortMiami. The 2018-built vessel currently holds the title of biggest cruise ship in the world, with capacity for over 5,400 guests.

After a 17-month operational pause, the ship resumed service for Royal Caribbean International in August, offering a series of Western and Eastern Caribbean itineraries.

Harmony of the Seas

Cruise Line: Royal Caribbean International

Year Built: 2016

Tonnage: 227,625

Capacity: 5,400

Region: Caribbean

Homeport: Port Canaveral, United States

After sailing a summer program in Europe, the 5,400-guest Harmony of the Seas returned to North America recently.

As the world’s second biggest cruise ship, the Royal Caribbean International vessel is now offering a series of Caribbean cruises from Port Canaveral.

Allure of the Seas

Cruise Line: Royal Caribbean International

Year Built: 2010

Tonnage: 220,000

Capacity: 5,400

Region: Caribbean

Homeport: Fort Lauderdale, United States

Another Royal Caribbean vessel in the top 10, the Allure of the Seas is currently the world’s third biggest cruise ship.

After resuming service in August with a Port Canaveral-based program, the Oasis-class vessel recently repositioned to Fort Lauderdale. Now sailing from Port Everglades, the ship is offering week-long itineraries to the Western and Eastern Caribbean.

Oasis of the Seas

Cruise Line: Royal Caribbean International

Year Built: 2009

Tonnage: 220,000

Capacity: 5,400

Region: Caribbean

Homeport: Miami, United States

Currently the world’s fourth biggest cruise ship, the Oasis of the Seas resumed service in September, sailing Bahamas cruises from Bayonne.

After completing its first post pandemic program, the 5,400-guest ship recently repositioned to Florida, offering week-long Caribbean cruises from Miami.

Costa Smeralda

Cruise Line: Costa Cruises

Year Built: 2019

Tonnage: 182,700

Capacity: 5,224

Region: Mediterranean

Homeport: Savona, Italy

The 5,224-guest Costa Smeralda is the largest cruise ship currently in service in Europe. Built in 2019, the vessel resumed service in May, offering a series of Mediterranean itineraries.

Based in Italy, the ship is presently sailing a regular seven-night itinerary in the Western Mediterranean, visiting Italy, Spain and France.

Mardi Gras

Cruise Line: Carnival Cruise Line

Year Built: 2020

Tonnage: 183,900

Capacity: 5,200

Region: Caribbean

Homeport: Port Canaveral, United States

The new Mardi Gras entered service in July, six months after being delivered to Carnival Cruise Line. The LNG-powered ship is currently the world’s sixth biggest cruise ship in commercial operation.

The 5,200-guest vessel is now sailing from Port Canaveral weekly, offering seven-day cruises to the Eastern and Western Caribbean.

Iona

Cruise Line: P&O Cruises

Year Built: 2020

Tonnage: 183,900

Capacity: 5,200

Region: Northern Europe and Mediterranean

Homeport: Southampton, England

In service in Europe, P&O’s Iona is currently the seventh largest cruise ship sailing with guests.

Serving the UK market, the 2020-built ship debuted in August, offering a series of Southampton-based European itineraries.

MSC Grandiosa

Cruise Line: MSC Cruises

Year Built: 2019

Tonnage: 177,100

Capacity: 4,888

Region: Mediterranean

Homeport: Genoa, Italy

The 4,888-guest MSC Grandiosa is the eighth largest cruise vessel sailing in November. Based in Italy, the MSC Cruises ship has been offering Mediterranean cruises since January.

The Grandiosa’s seven-night itinerary presently includes visits to Italy, Spain, Malta and France.

MSC Virtuosa

Cruise Line: MSC Cruises

Year Built: 2021

Tonnage: 177,100

Capacity: 4,888

Region: Mediterranean and Middle East

Homeport: Dubai, UAE, starting on Nov. 28

The MSC Virtuosa is currently on its way to the Middle East, after wrapping up a season in the Mediterranean.

Currently the ninth biggest cruise ship currently in service, the MSC Cruises’ vessel welcomed guests back in May, offering domestic UK cruises.

For the 2021-2022 winter season, the 4,888-guest ship is set to offer week-long cruises from Dubai, visiting Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.

MSC Seashore

Cruise Line: MSC Cruises

Year Built: 2021

Tonnage: 169,380

Capacity: 4,560

Region: Caribbean

Homeport: Miami, United States, starting on Nov. 20

MSC Cruises’ newest ship, the MSC Seashore completes the world’s ten biggest cruise ships ranking.

The 4,560-guest vessel is currently being prepared to launch sailings from Miami on Nov. 20.

The ship was previously sailing in the Mediterranean, where it debuted in August.