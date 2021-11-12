Silversea Takes Delivery of New Silver Dawn

Silversea Cruises has taken delivery of the new Silver Dawn at the Fincantieri shipyard in Ancona, Italy.

Executives from Silversea Cruises and Fincantieri today attended an intimate delivery ceremony to welcome the 10th ship to the cruise line’s fleet.

Following a video screening of the official coin and flag ceremonies, Roberto Martinoli, Silversea’s President and CEO, penned his signature to officially take delivery of Silver Dawn.

Richard D. Fain, Chairman and CEO, Royal Caribbean Group, and Jason Liberty, Executive Vice President and CFO, Royal Caribbean Group, each connected via video feed to deliver a speech.

Luigi Matarazzo, General Manager of Fincantieri’s Merchant Ships Division, was also in attendance.

The Silver Dawn is the third ship to join Silversea’s fleet since the start of 2020.

“In welcoming the beautiful Silver Dawn as the 10th ship in our fleet, we have reached a huge milestone on our mission to take our guests deep into the world in luxury,” said Roberto Martinoli, President & CEO, Silversea Cruises. “As well as the tireless efforts of the teams at Fincantieri and Silversea Cruises, I would like to recognize the great contribution of the Royal Caribbean Group. I am grateful for the Group’s continued support, which has proven invaluable once again. Silver Dawn represents an evolution of luxury cruise travel; she builds on the innovations of her sister ships, Silver Moon and Silver Muse, with Otium – our pioneering new wellness program. With Silver Dawn, we affirm our position as the leader in ultra-luxury cruising. I look forward to welcoming our guests aboard Silver Dawn from spring 2022”.

Luigi Matarazzo, General Manager of Fincantieri’s Merchant Ships Division, stated: “In spite of the pandemic, we have been able to keep all deliveries in line with the contractual dates. That’s why I am particularly pleased to celebrate the delivery of Silver Dawn, just a few months after the successful delivery of her sister vessel, Silver Moon. We have been cooperating with Silversea for many years, realising a line of distinctive vessels, but we are already looking ahead to the new challenges we will have to face, ready for a new generation of cruise vessels”.