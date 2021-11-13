Tarragona

Here Are Restart Dates for the Remainder of the Carnival Fleet

Carnival Cruise Line confirmed that all of its 22 U.S.-based cruise ships will be sailing by March with guests aboard.  

While 17 ships are set to be in service by the end of the year, the five additional vessels are returning by March 15.

Here are the confirmed restart dates for the rest of the fleet:

Carnival Legend
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,100
Built: 2002
Homeport: Baltimore, Maryland
Itinerary: Week-long Bahamas cruises, with visits to Freeport, Nassau, Half Moon Cay and Princess Cays  
First Cruise: November 14, 2021

Carnival Radiance
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,984
Built: 2000
Homeport: Long Beach, California
Itinerary: Three- and Four-night Baja Mexico cruises
First Cruise: December 13, 2021

Carnival Conquest
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,974
Built: 2002
Homeport: Miami, Florida
Itinerary: Three- and Four-night Bahamas and Western Caribbean cruises
First Cruise: December 13, 2021

Carnival Sunshine
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,000
Built: 1996
Homeport: Charleston, South Carolina
Itinerary: Four- to ten-night Caribbean and Bahamas Cruises
First Cruise: January 13, 2022

Carnival Liberty
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,974
Built: 2005
Homeport: Port Canaveral, Florida
Itinerary: Three- and Four-night Bahamas cruises with visits to Nassau, Princess Cays and Freeport
First Cruise: February 11, 2022

Carnival Sensation
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,040
Built: 1993
Homeport: Mobile, Alabama
Itinerary: Four- and five-night Western Caribbean cruises
In Service Since: March 5, 2022

Carnival Ecstasy
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,40
Built: 1991
Homeport: Jacksonville, Florida
Itinerary: Four- and five-night Bahamas cruises
First Cruise: March 7, 2022

Carnival Paradise
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,040
Built: 1998
Homeport: Tampa, Florida
Itinerary: Four- and five-night Mexico and Western Caribbean cruises
First Cruise: March 12, 2022

