Here Are Restart Dates for the Remainder of the Carnival Fleet

Carnival Cruise Line confirmed that all of its 22 U.S.-based cruise ships will be sailing by March with guests aboard.

While 17 ships are set to be in service by the end of the year, the five additional vessels are returning by March 15.

Here are the confirmed restart dates for the rest of the fleet:

Carnival Legend

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,100

Built: 2002

Homeport: Baltimore, Maryland

Itinerary: Week-long Bahamas cruises, with visits to Freeport, Nassau, Half Moon Cay and Princess Cays

First Cruise: November 14, 2021

Carnival Radiance

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,984

Built: 2000

Homeport: Long Beach, California

Itinerary: Three- and Four-night Baja Mexico cruises

First Cruise: December 13, 2021

Carnival Conquest

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,974

Built: 2002

Homeport: Miami, Florida

Itinerary: Three- and Four-night Bahamas and Western Caribbean cruises

First Cruise: December 13, 2021

Carnival Sunshine

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,000

Built: 1996

Homeport: Charleston, South Carolina

Itinerary: Four- to ten-night Caribbean and Bahamas Cruises

First Cruise: January 13, 2022

Carnival Liberty

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,974

Built: 2005

Homeport: Port Canaveral, Florida

Itinerary: Three- and Four-night Bahamas cruises with visits to Nassau, Princess Cays and Freeport

First Cruise: February 11, 2022

Carnival Sensation

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,040

Built: 1993

Homeport: Mobile, Alabama

Itinerary: Four- and five-night Western Caribbean cruises

In Service Since: March 5, 2022

Carnival Ecstasy

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,40

Built: 1991

Homeport: Jacksonville, Florida

Itinerary: Four- and five-night Bahamas cruises

First Cruise: March 7, 2022

Carnival Paradise

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,040

Built: 1998

Homeport: Tampa, Florida

Itinerary: Four- and five-night Mexico and Western Caribbean cruises

First Cruise: March 12, 2022