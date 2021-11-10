Enchanted Princess Enters Service in Port Everglades

The newest Princess Cruises ship is entering service today after a 14-month wait.

Delivered by Fincantieri in September 2020, the Enchanted Princess is finally welcoming its first guests in Port Everglades.

The 3,600-passenger vessel is spending its inaugural season in the Caribbean, offering ten-night voyages.

The inaugural departure, for instance, sails to the Southern Caribbean. After a visit to Princess Cays, the cruise line’s private destination in the Bahamas, the vessel visits St. Thomas, in the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Roseau, in Dominica.

Sailing further south, the Enchanted Princess is set to visit Curaçao and Aruba before returning to its Fort Lauderdale homeport.

Through December, the vessel’s program also includes visits to St. Kitts, St. Lucia, Antigua, Bonaire, Barbados and more.

Built in Italy, the Enchanted Princess is a sister ship to the 2013-built Royal Princess, the 2014-built Regal Princess, the 2017-built Majestic Princess and the 2019-built Sky Princess.

With several enhancements, the 141,000-ton vessel is an evolution of its predecessors.

Enchanted’s new features include two Sky Suites – which, according to Princess, have the largest balconies at sea, measuring 94 square meters and 88 square meters.

Another highlight of the ship is its comprehensive F&B offering. There are more than 25 dining venues and bars onboard, including the World Fresh Marketplace and several specialty restaurants.

Among the premium options are La Mer, a French Bistro, the award-winning Crown Grill Steakhouse, and Sabatini’s Italian Trattoria.

There is also the Princess MedallionClass experience, featuring a complimentary OceanMedallion wearable device.

Following the Ruby Princess, which resumed service on Oct. 31, the Enchanted Princess is the seventh ship to welcome guests back for Princess after the pandemic’s operational pause.

The premium brand is currently offering cruises to the Caribbean and the West Coast, sailing from Fort Lauderdale, Los Angeles and San Francisco.

By the end of the year, Princess plans to have eight ships in service, including the Caribbean Princess, the next vessel to welcome guests back.