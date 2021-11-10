eMarine Names Thomas Roos Chairman of the Board

eMarine has named Thomas Roos Chairman of the Board.

The Scandinavian ClimeTech company helps cruise lines and other shipping companies meet environmental goals

Roos brings experience in leading positions as well as a documented strong history with successful development, implementation and implementation of global business strategies in various industries. He was most recently with Callenberg Group, where he served for 16 years as the company's CEO with responsibility for the Group's companies in Sweden, Denmark, Norway, the USA, China, Poland, Duba, and Singapore.

"I am extremely pleased that we have managed to show Thomas that we genuinely work for solutions that make a difference to the ships' emissions. What we achieve gives great results for both passengers and the environment and I think it was a contributing factor to Thomas choosing to come to us. Through this recruitment, we add unique cutting-edge expertise, leadership, and a network to the leading innovation leaders in the entire shipping industry. Thomas' many years of experience in building teams, identifying winning technologies, experience and knowledge of company building are exactly what eMarine needs to grow according to our current strategy,” said eMarine's CEO Christoffer Gustavsson.

In his role as Chairman of the Board, Roos will ensure the development of the company's internationalization, product development, and organization and act as close support to the company's management, according to a statement.

“The global cruise and merchant fleet is facing a major restructuring where quick decisions are needed to be able to realize the new emission requirements. I have for some time had the opportunity to follow eMarine's development and roadmap, and I see the potential in the company where the owners' vision and unique knowledge is a fact in energy efficiency on ships. I gladly accept the task as chairman of the board of eMarine and I challenge my network to follow our journey towards cleaner shipping,” said Roos.