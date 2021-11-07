MSC Foundation Helps to Coordinate Humanitarian Assistance to Haiti

The MSC Foundation and Food For The Poor have partnered with Miami-Dade County to coordinate humanitarian assistance and emergency aid to the people of Haiti in response to the ongoing crisis in the country.

According to a press release, the MSC Foundation has donated 20 shipping containers to earthquake victims as temporary shelter and for the storage of provisions. The MSC Group will support the MSC Foundation through its cargo business to coordinate additional shipments of relief goods from PortMiami to Haiti.

“We are proud to work with partners that allow us to respond quickly to situations of need, deploying our capabilities of reach, scale and breadth of resources in concrete actions to alleviate suffering and improve health outcomes. This prompt initiative of the Miami-Dade County Mayor with Food For The Poor to coordinate humanitarian assistance and emergency aid for the people of Haiti shows how great challenges can be overcome by a combined response, working together with dynamism and passion like one big family,” said MSC Cruises Executive Chairman and Chair of the MSC Foundation Executive Committee, Pierfrancesco Vago.

MSC Group said that it has had “close ties to the region” for decades. Through its import and export cargo operations, as well as other economy-supporting investments through MSC Cruises, the group has a strong presence in Florida, U.S., and has been helping to develop the local economy in Haiti.

“The Haitian people are not only hurting from the aftermath of the earthquake earlier this year but also continue to suffer from the COVID-19 pandemic and political instability. We are extremely grateful for MSC Foundation’s partnership and commitment to providing humanitarian assistance to the Haitian people during this difficult time. We in Miami-Dade County stand in solidarity with the members of the Haitian community and are always ready to join them in these efforts,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor, Daniella Levine Cava.