Royal Caribbean's New Wonder of the Seas Set to Sail from Chantiers

Royal Caribbean International's new Wonder of the Seas is set to leave the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard on November 5 following its acceptance by Royal Caribbean International, becoming the biggest ship in the world at 236,857 tons.

The Wonder will sail to Marseilles where she is scheduled to spend some time for some final touches ahead of her entry into commercial service for Royal Caribbean from Port Everglades next March.

“At our yard, we are aware that we have designed and built one of the most exceptional ships in the history of the cruise market,” said Laurent Castaing, General Manager of Chantiers de l’Atlantique. “The Wonder of the Seas is a unique synthesis of innovation, state-of-the-art technologies, and savoir-faire of thousands of engineers and skilled workers. This splendid ship is really a symbol of the faithful and fruitful partnership we have established with Royal Caribbean International for nearly four decades”.

With the ship done, Chantiers de l’Atlantique will get going on the installation of a new, huge gantry crane with a lifting capacity of 1,250 metric tons that will help in the construction of megaships.

Wonder of the Seas: Key Milestones

Order: December 2016

1st steel plate cutting: April 2019

Keel laying: October 2019

Floating out: September 2020

Sea trials: August 2021

Wonder of the Seas: Ship Stats