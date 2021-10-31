Carnival Cruise Ship Occupancies On the Rise

The new Carnival Mardi Gras is sailing at nearly 85 percent occupancy in the Caribbean, according to a social media post from John Heald, the company's brand ambassador.

Heald said that for that this current sailing of the Mardi Gras, some 4,400 guests were aboard the 5,400-passenger ship on its roundtrip sailing from Port Canaveral following a christening ceremony last weekend.

The ship, built at Meyer Turku in Finland, was delivered late last year and started commercial cruise operations in late July when the first guests boarded the ship on July 31, making it the fifth Carnival ship back in service at the time.

After starting off with the Vista sailing from Galveston in July, Carnival Cruise Line has said to have been increasing occupancies as ships get back into service, crew gets accustomed to new protocols and demand continues to rise for cruise vacations.

The Mardi Gras will spend her inaugural season sailing on LNG fuel from Port Canaveral on alternating Eastern and Western Caribbean itineraries

According to the Cruise Ships in Service Report for November from Cruise Industry News, Carnival Cruise Line should have 15 ships and just under 50,000 berths back and sailing by the end of the month, with additional ships including the Valor sailing from New Orleans and the Legend from Baltimore.