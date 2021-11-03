Here Are the Top 5 U.S. Cruise Homeports in November

Over 90 cruise ships will be sailing from the United States in November, according to the latest edition of the of the Cruise Ships in Service Report by Cruise Industry News.

Serving large and contemporary megaships and also smaller and coastal vessels, over 15 homeports across the country will see cruise passengers during the month.

While the major homeports concentrate most of the capacity, Miami continues to lead the way with the most capacity and vessels in November. Serving as homeport for eleven cruise operators, the port is currently being used as base for 11 cruise ships, with eight more following by the end of the month.

Two other homeports in Florida complete the month’s top three: Port Everglades, with 19 ships, and Port Canaveral, with 12 vessels.

Cruise Industry News looked at the service resumption deployment to find the ports with most capacity:

Miami, Florida – 19 ships

11 ships and 33,516 berths currently in service; eight ships and 22,496 berths returning by the end of November.

Freedom of the Seas

Symphony of the Seas

Carnival Horizon

Carnival Sunrise

Carnival Freedom

Celebrity Summit

Scarlet Lady

Disney Magic

MSC Meraviglia

Norwegian Gem

Crystal Serenity

Oasis of the Seas (starting on Nov. 7)

Norwegian Encore (starting on Nov. 14)

Jewel of the Seas (starting on Nov. 15)

Seven Seas Explorer (starting on Nov. 15)

MSC Seashore (starting on Nov. 17)

Seabourn Ovation (starting on Nov. 18)

Norwegian Joy (starting on Nov. 20)

Azamara Quest (starting on Nov. 26)

Port Everglades, Florida – 19 ships

Six ships and 15,796 berths currently in service; 12 ships and 38,626 berths returning by the end of November.

Celebrity Edge

Celebrity Equinox

Celebrity Apex

Odyssey of the Seas

Nieuw Amsterdam

Viking Orion

Emerald Princess (starting on Nov. 6)

Rotterdam (starting on Nov. 5)

Celebrity Reflection (starting on Nov. 6)

Viking Star (starting on Nov. 6)

Allure of the Seas (starting on Nov. 8)

Enchanted Princess (starting on Nov. 10)

Celebrity Millennium (starting on Nov. 11)

Celebrity Silhouette (starting on Nov. 12)

Eurodam (starting on Nov. 16)

Regal Princess (starting on Nov. 19)

Sky Princess (starting on Nov. 20)

Nieuw Statendam (starting on Nov. 21)

Caribbean Princess (starting on Nov. 28)

Port Canaveral, Florida – 12 ships

Eight ships and 31,490 berths currently in service; three ships and 14,100 berths returning by the end of November.

Mardi Gras

Carnival Magic

Carnival Elation

Mariner of the Seas

Allure of the Seas

Independence of the Seas

Disney Dream

Disney Fantasy

MSC Divina

Norwegian Escape (starting on Nov. 13)

Harmony of the Seas (starting on Nov. 14)

MSC Meraviglia (starting on Nov. 28)

Los Angeles (including Long Beach), California – 6 ships

Five ships and 16,500 berths currently in service; one ship and 3,100 berths returning by the end of November.

Carnival Panorama

Carnival Miracle

Majestic Princess

Grand Princess

Norwegian Bliss

Navigator of the Seas (starting on Nov. 19)

Galveston, Texas – 6 ships

Four ships and 14,900 berths currently in service; two ships and 4,850 berths returning by the end of November.