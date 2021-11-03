Here Are the Top 5 U.S. Cruise Homeports in November

Over 90 cruise ships will be sailing from the United States in November, according to the latest edition of the of the Cruise Ships in Service Report by Cruise Industry News.
Serving large and contemporary megaships and also smaller and coastal vessels, over 15 homeports across the country will see cruise passengers during the month.
While the major homeports concentrate most of the capacity, Miami continues to lead the way with the most capacity and vessels in November. Serving as homeport for eleven cruise operators, the port is currently being used as base for 11 cruise ships, with eight more following by the end of the month.
Two other homeports in Florida complete the month’s top three: Port Everglades, with 19 ships, and Port Canaveral, with 12 vessels.
Cruise Industry News looked at the service resumption deployment to find the ports with most capacity:
Miami, Florida – 19 ships
11 ships and 33,516 berths currently in service; eight ships and 22,496 berths returning by the end of November.
- Freedom of the Seas
- Symphony of the Seas
- Carnival Horizon
- Carnival Sunrise
- Carnival Freedom
- Celebrity Summit
- Scarlet Lady
- Disney Magic
- MSC Meraviglia
- Norwegian Gem
- Crystal Serenity
- Oasis of the Seas (starting on Nov. 7)
- Norwegian Encore (starting on Nov. 14)
- Jewel of the Seas (starting on Nov. 15)
- Seven Seas Explorer (starting on Nov. 15)
- MSC Seashore (starting on Nov. 17)
- Seabourn Ovation (starting on Nov. 18)
- Norwegian Joy (starting on Nov. 20)
- Azamara Quest (starting on Nov. 26)
Port Everglades, Florida – 19 ships
Six ships and 15,796 berths currently in service; 12 ships and 38,626 berths returning by the end of November.
- Celebrity Edge
- Celebrity Equinox
- Celebrity Apex
- Odyssey of the Seas
- Nieuw Amsterdam
- Viking Orion
- Emerald Princess (starting on Nov. 6)
- Rotterdam (starting on Nov. 5)
- Celebrity Reflection (starting on Nov. 6)
- Viking Star (starting on Nov. 6)
- Allure of the Seas (starting on Nov. 8)
- Enchanted Princess (starting on Nov. 10)
- Celebrity Millennium (starting on Nov. 11)
- Celebrity Silhouette (starting on Nov. 12)
- Eurodam (starting on Nov. 16)
- Regal Princess (starting on Nov. 19)
- Sky Princess (starting on Nov. 20)
- Nieuw Statendam (starting on Nov. 21)
- Caribbean Princess (starting on Nov. 28)
Port Canaveral, Florida – 12 ships
Eight ships and 31,490 berths currently in service; three ships and 14,100 berths returning by the end of November.
- Mardi Gras
- Carnival Magic
- Carnival Elation
- Mariner of the Seas
- Allure of the Seas
- Independence of the Seas
- Disney Dream
- Disney Fantasy
- MSC Divina
- Norwegian Escape (starting on Nov. 13)
- Harmony of the Seas (starting on Nov. 14)
- MSC Meraviglia (starting on Nov. 28)
Los Angeles (including Long Beach), California – 6 ships
Five ships and 16,500 berths currently in service; one ship and 3,100 berths returning by the end of November.
- Carnival Panorama
- Carnival Miracle
- Majestic Princess
- Grand Princess
- Norwegian Bliss
- Navigator of the Seas (starting on Nov. 19)
Galveston, Texas – 6 ships
Four ships and 14,900 berths currently in service; two ships and 4,850 berths returning by the end of November.
- Carnival Vista
- Carnival Breeze
- Carnival Dream
- Liberty of the Seas
- Adventure of the Seas (starting on Nov. 8)
- Disney Wonder (starting on Nov. 19)