Tom Wolber Named CEO at The World

The World

The World Resident Holdings (TWRH) today announced that Thomas Wolber has been appointed Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for The World, Residences at Sea effective January 3, 2022.

Wolber was most recently the CEO of Crystal Cruises and was previously a senior executive at Disney Cruise Line. He succeeds Pamela Conover who is retiring after serving as CEO for The World since March 2015.

“We are very fortunate to have recruited such an accomplished senior executive to serve as our next CEO,” said Craig R. Smith, M.D., Chairman of the Board of Directors of TWRH. “He is highly respected in the cruise industry for his leadership at Disney Cruise Line and Crystal Cruises. He brings a highly effective management style, a wealth of technical knowledge, and a keen appreciation of luxury hospitality standards to the task of operating our Ship and leading our community.”

“I am honored to join the team at The World as its next CEO. Both the Shoreside and Shipboard teams have done an outstanding job of serving the Resident community and operating under Pam Conover’s leadership,” said Wolber. “The Residents are from over 20 countries and have a love of adventure. They have a deep interest in the cultures and natural wonders of the destinations they visit and are committed to continuous improvement of the exceptional quality of the Ship. Most importantly, the safety and security of the Ship and all who sail on her are paramount. These are values and perspectives I greatly admire.”

