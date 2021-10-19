Princess Offers 50% Off Cruises to First Responders and Medical Professionals

Princess Cruises is launching a special 50 percent off promotion, valid on select cruises sailing from North America through February 2022 for all active first responders and medical professionals. For those taking advantage of this offer, verification of current professional status through Sheer ID, a digital verification form, is accessible online.

First responder and medical professional information will be collected until Oct. 31 and then validated with offers emailed on Nov. 3. The discount offer booking deadline is Dec. 31, 2021.

“We wish to express our sincere gratitude to the first responders and medical professionals who have been our heroes caring for people in need day in and day out and continue to inspire everyone around them,” said Shelley Wise, Princess Cruises’ vice president for integrated marketing. “We hope this special offer affords the opportunity to get away with their loved ones to reconnect and relax on a real vacation.”

According to a press release, select cruises departing from Los Angeles and San Francisco to Mexico and the California Coast, plus Caribbean cruises sailing from Ft. Lauderdale, can be redeemed at 50 percent off, subject to terms and conditions.

In addition, active first responders and medical professionals can enter a sweepstake between Oct. 18 and Oct. 31, 2021, for a chance to win a cruise for two people. One grand-prize winner will be randomly drawn and notified on Nov. 1, 2021. The grand prize value of the sweepstakes is $2,500, based on a seven-day Eastern Caribbean cruise, balcony stateroom for two with drinks, WiFi and crew incentive included with Princess Plus. The discount and sweepstakes are only available to U.S.-based first responders and medical professionals.

Princess Cruises sailings are available for guests who have received their final dose of an approved COVID-19 vaccine at least 14 days prior to the beginning of the cruise and have proof of vaccination. All fully vaccinated guests must also produce a negative, medically-observed COVID-19 test (PCR or antigen) taken within two days of their embarkation on all Princess sailings. Crew vaccinations are in accordance with CDC guidelines, the cruise line said.