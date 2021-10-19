Spirit of Adventure Calls at Santander for the First Time

The Spirit of Adventure – the 1,000-guest cruise ship operated by the British cruise line Saga Cruises – docked at the Maritime Station at the Port of Santander, Spain, on Oct. 15.

The ship arrived at 8 a.m. from Le Verdon (France) and departed for Leixoes (Portugal) at 5 p.m. the same day. According to a press release, the Spirit of Adventure is the third cruise ship to call at the Port of Santander since the start of the pandemic.

All of the guests were able to take advantage of their stay in Cantabria to visit the city of Santander during the day, as well as other places in the region, Santander Cruise Deluxe said.

To mark this first stopover and as a tribute to the ship's first visit to the region, the director of the Port Authority, Santiago Díaz Fraile, together with the Councillor for Tourism of Santander City Council, Miriam Díaz, presented the captain of the Spirit of Adventure, Franko Papic, with a commemorative medallion and a collection of books about Santander to add to the onboard library.

Santander Cruise Deluxe – a joint initiative of the port and the government aiming to promote Cantabria as a cruise destination – said that the regional government has laid on a group of pipers and tambourine players to welcome the cruise passengers to Santander.