Advertisement

Spirit of Adventure Calls at Santander for the First Time

santander 4 1

The Spirit of Adventure – the 1,000-guest cruise ship operated by the British cruise line Saga Cruises – docked at the Maritime Station at the Port of Santander, Spain, on Oct. 15.

The ship arrived at 8 a.m. from Le Verdon (France) and departed for Leixoes (Portugal) at 5 p.m. the same day. According to a press release, the Spirit of Adventure is the third cruise ship to call at the Port of Santander since the start of the pandemic.

All of the guests were able to take advantage of their stay in Cantabria to visit the city of Santander during the day, as well as other places in the region, Santander Cruise Deluxe said.

To mark this first stopover and as a tribute to the ship's first visit to the region, the director of the Port Authority, Santiago Díaz Fraile, together with the Councillor for Tourism of Santander City Council, Miriam Díaz, presented the captain of the Spirit of Adventure, Franko Papic, with a commemorative medallion and a collection of books about Santander to add to the onboard library.

santander 5 1

Santander Cruise Deluxe – a joint initiative of the port and the government aiming to promote Cantabria as a cruise destination – said that the regional government has laid on a group of pipers and tambourine players to welcome the cruise passengers to Santander.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

AB News
SRC

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Great Lakes

Cruise Ship Orderbook

92 Ships | 198,372 Berths | $57 Billion | View

Magicman

New 2021 Expedition Report

Cruise Industry News Expedition Cover

Highlights:

Market Overview

Complete Insight

2027 Outlook

New Players

Full Coverage

Order Today

Katradis

All New 2021 Annual

Cruise Industry News 2021 Annual

Highlights:

Entire Industry

Supply Data

All Companies

400 Pages

Digital Access

2027 Outlook

Order Today

2022 Cruise Industry News USA River Report