SunStone's Ocean Victory Has Been Delivered

SunStone Ships has announced the successful delivery of its third next-generation, Infinity-class vessel, the Ocean Victory.

With a goal of marrying European design and quality with Chinese ship-building efficiency, the Infinity-class delivers cutting-edge design, and significant operating efficiencies, according to a press release.

SunStone CEO, Niels-Erik Lund, commented: "We are very pleased with the high quality, design solutions and equipment packages. We are looking forward to continuing our relationships with all our partners in the Infinity-class project and we, even considering the COVID-19 world crisis, are moving fast forward at very satisfactory speed, safety and quality level.”

The vessel will commence Antarctica Cruises in November 2021 for Albatros Expeditions and for the summer season American Queen Voyages will operate the vessel in the Alaskan market.

The vessel will depart China Merchants Heavy Industry, Haimen, shortly and be on its way to Manilla to pick up crew, then a short stop in Papeete, and from there to Ushuaia in Argentina where cruising will begin in late November.

The Infinity class ships are 104 meters long, and 18 meters wide, having a draft of 5.1 meters. They feature a passenger capacity between 130 to 200 and a crew capacity between 85 and 115. The Vessels are Ice Class 1A, Polar Code 6 and are being built with Safe Return to Port, Dynamic Positioning and zero speed stabilizing.

The Ocean Victory joins the Greg Mortimer and Ocean Explorer in service. Next up are the Sylvia Earle, Ocean Odyssey, Ocean Albatros and Ocean Discoverer for the series of seven ships, all with long-term charter deals in place.