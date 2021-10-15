Advertisement

Emerald Princess Debuts as Fifth Princess Ship to Return to Service

Ribbon Cutting

Princess Cruises today marked the return to service of the Emerald Princess, departing from of the Port of Los Angeles on a 15-day Panama Canal cruise to Ft. Lauderdale, according to a press release. 

The very first Emerald Princess guests were welcomed onboard by the crew with a special ribbon cutting ceremony.

"Princess has been a part of so many special memories for us," said Chris and Kathleen Lennon of Monument, CO, the first Emerald Princess guests to board the cruise ship. "This is our 20th cruise and our third time onboard Emerald Princess, and the excitement we felt when we arrived today was overwhelming. It truly feels like coming home."

The Emerald Princess is scheduled to arrive in Ft. Lauderdale on October 30, 2021 and will sail a series of 10-day Panama Canal cruises, roundtrip from Ft. Lauderdale through December 2021.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

AB News
SRC

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Great Lakes

Cruise Ship Orderbook

92 Ships | 198,372 Berths | $57 Billion | View

DL Services

New 2021 Expedition Report

Cruise Industry News Expedition Cover

Highlights:

Market Overview

Complete Insight

2027 Outlook

New Players

Full Coverage

Order Today

Fresh Aire UV

All New 2021 Annual

Cruise Industry News 2021 Annual

Highlights:

Entire Industry

Supply Data

All Companies

400 Pages

Digital Access

2027 Outlook

Order Today

Cruise Industry News Executive Guide