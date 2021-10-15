Emerald Princess Debuts as Fifth Princess Ship to Return to Service

Princess Cruises today marked the return to service of the Emerald Princess, departing from of the Port of Los Angeles on a 15-day Panama Canal cruise to Ft. Lauderdale, according to a press release.

The very first Emerald Princess guests were welcomed onboard by the crew with a special ribbon cutting ceremony.

"Princess has been a part of so many special memories for us," said Chris and Kathleen Lennon of Monument, CO, the first Emerald Princess guests to board the cruise ship. "This is our 20th cruise and our third time onboard Emerald Princess, and the excitement we felt when we arrived today was overwhelming. It truly feels like coming home."

The Emerald Princess is scheduled to arrive in Ft. Lauderdale on October 30, 2021 and will sail a series of 10-day Panama Canal cruises, roundtrip from Ft. Lauderdale through December 2021.