Princess Cruises Announces Ship Restarts for February, March and April 2022

Princess Cruises has confirmed plans for additional ships return to service in the United States for February, March and April 2022 sailing from Los Angeles, Seattle, Vancouver and Ft. Lauderdale.

Starting between February 13 and April 22 cruises onboard three additional Princess MedallionClass ships will take guests to the Caribbean, Hawaii and the California Coast. Crown Princess, Island Princess and Royal Princess join the eight Princess ships scheduled to restart in 2021, representing 79 percent of Princess' ship capacity.

Crown Princess: On February 13, Crown Princess will join Majestic Princess and Grand Princess for sailings from Los Angeles to the California Coast and Hawaii. Then, Crown Princess will position to Seattle to sail on a couple of Pacific Northwest Coastal voyages and to Hawaii. Crown Princess will also add another Alaska departure with a new 8-day Inside Passage cruise with Glacier Bay starting on April 29, 2022.

Island Princess: Travels to the Caribbean starting March 6, from Ft. Lauderdale on a 14-day, 10-day and series of 7-day cruises to the Southern, Eastern and Western Caribbean.

Royal Princess: California Coast sailings from Vancouver beginning April 8, 2022.

"It has been thrilling to have our guests on board enjoying real vacations in Alaska and on the west coast," said Deanna Austin, Princess Cruises chief commercial officer. "By April of 2022 we will have 11 of our ships back at sea, with the support of government and port officials, creating vacation memories for our guests."