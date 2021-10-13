MSC Cruises Adds Second Ship for World Cruise 2023

MSC Cruises has revealed that a second ship, the MSC Magnifica, will join the MSC Poesia on the MSC World Cruise 2023.

The two ships will host more than 5,000 guests for journeys around the world and both vessels will depart on Jan. 4 from Civitavecchia near Rome, Italy, for simultaneous world cruises, albeit taking different routes around the globe.

The Magnifica will replicate the same itinerary that was supposed to be performed by the Poesia for the MSC World Cruise 2022. The decision to cancel the 2022 World Cruise was taken after “careful consideration and assessment,” MSC said, as it would not have been possible to carry it out due to there being “too many ports still facing restrictions as a result of the pandemic.”

MSC claims that the Magnifica will “offer a solution to guests impacted by this and have an alternative for their journey of a lifetime.”

“Unfortunately, we had no choice but to cancel the 2022 MSC World Cruise but we know that a world cruise really is the voyage of a lifetime for many people and so it was important to us to offer the best possible solution for our loyal guests. The MSC Poesia’s World Cruise in 2023 was already sold out and so we worked to amend the MSC Magnifica’s schedule, a popular world cruise ship, so that we are able to offer the same itinerary as 2022, only one year later with the ship departing on the same date and calling at all of the same planned ports,” said CEO at MSC Cruises, Gianni Onorato.

Sales for the MSC Magnifica’s World Cruise 2023 are now open and guests booked on the MSC World Cruise 2022 will be contacted shortly and given priority to re-protect their existing booking on MSC Magnifica, MSC said.

For those guests who move their booking to 2023, the guest will be able to book a complimentary cruise between Jan. 1 and May 3, 2022, so that they can still enjoy a cruise holiday during this period, MSC said.

The MSC Poesia and MSC Magnifica will set sail together in 2023 with embarkation in Civitavecchia (Jan. 4), Genoa (Jan. 5), Marseille, France (Jan. 6) and Barcelona, Spain (Jan. 7).

Once they cross the Mediterranean Sea, the two ships will part ways in the Atlantic Ocean.

The Magnifica will circumnavigate South America, cross the South Pacific Ocean, then on to the Indian Ocean, the Arabian Sea, the Red Sea and then through the Suez Canal back into the Mediterranean Sea.

The Poesia will transit the Panama Canal and travel up the West Coast of Central America and North America whilst moving on to the Pacific Ocean and then an extended period in Asia. Crossing the Indian Ocean, the ship will then return to the Mediterranean via the Suez Canal.

Altogether, the Magnifica will visit 43 destinations in 24 countries with more than 25 UNESCO World Heritage sites across five continents. The 117-day voyage offers nine extended overnight stays and the ship will cross the equator twice.

Starting in the Mediterranean the ship will head southwest with calls in Lisbon, Portugal and Funchal on the island of Madeira then on to Mindelo, Cape Verde, where the ship will cross the equator, arriving to South America.

In that, 11 destinations will be visited across Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay and Chile including two days in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil; Buenos Aires, Argentina; and Ushuaia, Argentina.

Departing South America and crossing the South Pacific Ocean, guests will visit the islands of Tahiti, French Polynesia and Rarotonga and Aitutaki of the Cook Islands. Following this, the itinerary continues to New Zealand and Australia for destinations including Auckland, Napier and Wellington, as well as two days in Sydney.

The voyage experience continues with the secluded beaches of Lifou and Mare islands in New Caledonia, Alotau, then Papua New Guinea before heading to the island of Lombok in Indonesia, then Singapore and Port Klang for Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Before reaching the Suez Canal transit, guests will visit destinations including Colombo, Sri Lanka and two days in Mumbai, India, before reaching Salalah, Oman and Aqaba, Jordan for the ancient site of Petra.

With no more than four consecutive sea days, guests will enjoy a total of nine overnight calls in ports including Rio de Janeiro (Brazil), Buenos Aires (Argentina), Ushuaia (Argentina), Valparaiso (Chile), Callao (Peru), Papeete (Tahiti), Sydney (Australia), Benoa (Indonesia) and Mumbai (India).

The 2023 MSC World Cruise also offers 15 shore excursions included in the cost of the cruise ticket. Other excursions can also be booked both in advance or during the cruise.

The price of the MSC Magnifica world cruise includes a beverage package, 15 shore excursions, 30 percent discount on laundry, the cruise line said.