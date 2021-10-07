Majestic Princess Celebrates Maiden Call at the Port of Los Angeles

Princess Cruises celebrated the arrival and return to service of the Majestic Princess at the Port of Los Angeles. The 3,600-passenger vessel arrived in the port on the evening of Oct. 6.

“We’re pleased to welcome guests aboard the Majestic Princess today and celebrate the ship’s maiden voyage from the West Coast,” said Jan Swartz, Princess Cruises president. “We have been sailing out of Los Angeles since our cruise line first began in 1965, and our guests and crew are helping the City of Angels generate substantial revenue for local businesses with our West Coast cruises homeporting from here year over year.”

Princess Cruises and the Port of Los Angeles highlighted the positive multi-dimensional impact cruising has on Los Angeles and surrounding communities. According to a press release, every cruise ship visit infuses more than $1 million into the local economy.

Los Angeles-based Princess Cruises said that it sails in the region “more frequently than any other cruise line,” contributing $594 million to the Los Angeles economy in 2019. Over the past decade, Princess had more than 700 ship visits in Los Angeles – the most of any line.

“Our popularity as a leading west coast cruise port is directly connected to the longstanding partnership we have had with Princess Cruises,” said Port Executive Director Gene Seroka. “The convenient and premium vacation experience that travelers enjoy on the Majestic Princess and other Princess vessels have helped the Port of Los Angeles evolve into a year-round cruise port, and we are excited to be forecasting a record 200 sailings in 2022.”

The Majestic Princess just completed a partial summer season in Alaska and is scheduled to depart from the Port of Los Angeles in San Pedro on 14 roundtrip departures through the end of the year. Cruise itineraries include the Mexican Riviera, California Coast and West Coast Getaways, ranging in length from three to 10 days.

The Majestic Princess offers a MedallionClass vacation, which begins with OceanMedallion – a quarter-sized, wearable device that enables everything from touch-free boarding to locating co-travelers anywhere on the ship, as well as enhanced service like having whatever guests need, delivered directly to them, wherever they are on the ship.

Princess Cruises sailings onboard the Majestic Princess from the Port of Los Angeles are available for guests who have received their final dose of an approved COVID-19 vaccine at least 14 days prior to the beginning of the cruise and have proof of vaccination.

All fully vaccinated guests must also produce a negative, medically observed COVID-19 test (PCR or antigen) taken within two days of their embarkation on all Princess sailings.