Advertisement

MSC Receives Green Light to Restart in Brazil and South Africa

FIL 1967

MSC Cruises has confirmed its winter 2021 season in Brazil, following the green light from the local health authority for the resumption of cruise sailings in the country following a 20-month hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a press release, three MSC Cruises vessels are set to operate in Brazilian waters between November 2021 and March 2022. The MSC Preziosa, MSC Seaside and MSC Splendida will homeport in Brazil. For the MSC Seaside, this will be the first ever season in the country.

MSC’s return to Brazil is another step in the phased restart of the cruise line’s resumption of commercial cruise operations, which started in August 2020 in the Mediterranean.

Separately, MSC Cruises also welcomed the decision by the South African government that cruise ships will be able to operate this coming winter 2021 in line with national health protocols following the industry’s shutdown in 2020 as a result of the pandemic.

The company is now waiting for the government’s additional specific guidelines for the resumption of cruises for South African holidaymakers and it will soon reconfirm the schedule of cruises planned for the season 2021-2022.

MSC Cruises currently has 12 ships operating across the world with plans for up to 15 to be in operation for the 2021 winter season.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

Cruise Industry News Executive Guide
SRC

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Great Lakes

Cruise Ship Orderbook

92 Ships | 198,372 Berths | $57 Billion | View

Magicman

New 2021 Expedition Report

Cruise Industry News Expedition Cover

Highlights:

Market Overview

Complete Insight

2027 Outlook

New Players

Full Coverage

Order Today

Detyens

All New 2021 Annual

Cruise Industry News 2021 Annual

Highlights:

Entire Industry

Supply Data

All Companies

400 Pages

Digital Access

2027 Outlook

Order Today

2022 Cruise Industry News USA River Report