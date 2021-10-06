MSC Receives Green Light to Restart in Brazil and South Africa

MSC Cruises has confirmed its winter 2021 season in Brazil, following the green light from the local health authority for the resumption of cruise sailings in the country following a 20-month hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a press release, three MSC Cruises vessels are set to operate in Brazilian waters between November 2021 and March 2022. The MSC Preziosa, MSC Seaside and MSC Splendida will homeport in Brazil. For the MSC Seaside, this will be the first ever season in the country.

MSC’s return to Brazil is another step in the phased restart of the cruise line’s resumption of commercial cruise operations, which started in August 2020 in the Mediterranean.

Separately, MSC Cruises also welcomed the decision by the South African government that cruise ships will be able to operate this coming winter 2021 in line with national health protocols following the industry’s shutdown in 2020 as a result of the pandemic.

The company is now waiting for the government’s additional specific guidelines for the resumption of cruises for South African holidaymakers and it will soon reconfirm the schedule of cruises planned for the season 2021-2022.

MSC Cruises currently has 12 ships operating across the world with plans for up to 15 to be in operation for the 2021 winter season.