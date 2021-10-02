Norwegian Cruise Line Ships Currently in Service

On Sept. 26, the Norwegian Breakaway became the latest ship to restart operations for Norwegian Cruise Line. The brand now has six vessels in service, sailing to Alaska, the Caribbean, the Mediterranean and Bermuda.
Cruise Industry News has compiled all the details about the Norwegian ships’ current operation.
Ship: Norwegian Jade
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,400
Built: 2006
Homeport: Piraeus (Greece)
Itinerary: Greek Islands - Mykonos, Rhodes, Santorini, Heraklion, Katakolon and more
In Service Since: July 25, 2021
Ship: Norwegian Encore
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 4,200
Built: 2019
Homeport: Seattle (United States)
Itinerary: Alaska - Icy Strait Point, Skagway, Juneau and Ketchikan
In Service Since: August 7, 2021
Ship: Norwegian Gem
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,400
Built: 2007
Homeport: Miami (United States)
Itinerary: Seven-day cruises to the Caribbean, visiting Mexico, Honduras and more
In Service Since: August 15, 2021
Ship: Norwegian Epic
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 4,200
Built: 2010
Homeport: Barcelona (Spain)
Itinerary: Western Mediterranean
In Service Since: September 5, 2021
Ship: Norwegian Getaway
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 4,000
Built: 2014
Homeport: Civitavecchia (Italy)
Itinerary: Eastern Mediterranean
In Service Since: September 13, 2021
Ship: Norwegian Breakaway
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,100
Built: 2003
Homeport: New York City (United States)
Itinerary: Bermuda
In Service Since: September 26, 2021