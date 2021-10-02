Norwegian Cruise Line Ships Currently in Service

On Sept. 26, the Norwegian Breakaway became the latest ship to restart operations for Norwegian Cruise Line. The brand now has six vessels in service, sailing to Alaska, the Caribbean, the Mediterranean and Bermuda.

Cruise Industry News has compiled all the details about the Norwegian ships’ current operation.

Ship: Norwegian Jade

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,400

Built: 2006

Homeport: Piraeus (Greece)

Itinerary: Greek Islands - Mykonos, Rhodes, Santorini, Heraklion, Katakolon and more

In Service Since: July 25, 2021

Ship: Norwegian Encore

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 4,200

Built: 2019

Homeport: Seattle (United States)

Itinerary: Alaska - Icy Strait Point, Skagway, Juneau and Ketchikan

In Service Since: August 7, 2021

Ship: Norwegian Gem

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,400

Built: 2007

Homeport: Miami (United States)

Itinerary: Seven-day cruises to the Caribbean, visiting Mexico, Honduras and more

In Service Since: August 15, 2021

Ship: Norwegian Epic

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 4,200

Built: 2010

Homeport: Barcelona (Spain)

Itinerary: Western Mediterranean

In Service Since: September 5, 2021

Ship: Norwegian Getaway

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 4,000

Built: 2014

Homeport: Civitavecchia (Italy)

Itinerary: Eastern Mediterranean

In Service Since: September 13, 2021

Ship: Norwegian Breakaway

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,100

Built: 2003

Homeport: New York City (United States)

Itinerary: Bermuda

In Service Since: September 26, 2021