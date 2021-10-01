45 Cruise Calls for Lisbon in October

Lisbon Cruise Port (LCP) is officially back in business as the port said it is expecting 45 cruise calls in October following 13 calls in September.

Operated by Global Ports Holding, Lisbon Cruise Port has been a host to many lay up operations through the pandemic, as well to regular calls.

The newly appointed General Manager of Lisbon Cruise Port Duarte Cabral commented: “We are delighted that the industry is picking up at a steady rate. We will make sure that all protocols are in place, allowing the passengers to have a controlled environment that will ensure their health & safety.”

Operating as both a turnaround and transit port, 24 percent of calls have been as turnarounds.

The 45 calls scheduled for October should see about 45,000 guests, according to the port. The month will start with a call from Regent and the Seven Seas Splendor. Other maiden visits include P&O's Iona and the new Le Commandant Charcot from Ponant.

With calls from MSC, Costa, Norwegian & P&O cruises, the October cruise levels will be back 88 percent of the level that of October 2019.

The port said it has received the "clean & safe" seal from the "Tourism of Portugal" ensuring that all the health measures are in place, the "European Tourism Covid-19 Safety Seal” and “Safe Travels” by WTTC.