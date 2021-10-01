Advertisement

45 Cruise Calls for Lisbon in October

Seven Seas Splendor in Lisbon

Lisbon Cruise Port (LCP) is officially back in business as the port said it is expecting 45 cruise calls in October following 13 calls in September.

Operated by Global Ports Holding, Lisbon Cruise Port has been a host to many lay up operations through the pandemic, as well to regular calls. 

The newly appointed General Manager of Lisbon Cruise Port Duarte Cabral commented: “We are delighted that the industry is picking up at a steady rate. We will make sure that all protocols are in place, allowing the passengers to have a controlled environment that will ensure their health & safety.”

Operating as both a turnaround and transit port, 24 percent of calls have been as turnarounds. 

The 45 calls scheduled for October should see about 45,000 guests, according to the port. The month will start with a call from Regent and the Seven Seas Splendor. Other maiden visits include P&O's Iona and the new Le Commandant Charcot from Ponant.

With calls from MSC, Costa, Norwegian & P&O cruises, the October cruise levels will be back 88 percent of the level that of October 2019.

The port said it has received the "clean & safe" seal from the "Tourism of Portugal" ensuring that all the health measures are in place, the "European Tourism Covid-19 Safety Seal” and “Safe Travels” by WTTC.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

Cruise Industry News Annual Report
SRC

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Great Lakes

Cruise Ship Orderbook

92 Ships | 198,372 Berths | $57 Billion | View

Magicman

New 2021 Expedition Report

Cruise Industry News Expedition Cover

Highlights:

Market Overview

Complete Insight

2027 Outlook

New Players

Full Coverage

Order Today

Erma First

All New 2021 Annual

Cruise Industry News 2021 Annual

Highlights:

Entire Industry

Supply Data

All Companies

400 Pages

Digital Access

2027 Outlook

Order Today

Cruise Industry News Secondhand Market Report