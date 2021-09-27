Royal Caribbean Group Restart: 39 Ships Expected To Be In Service by Nov. 1

The Royal Caribbean Group is set to have 39 cruise vessels back in revenue service by Nov. 1.

Serving different markets and homeports, Royal Caribbean International continues with its bullish restart in October, adding four vessels to the lineup.

Other brands – like TUI and Hapag-Lloyd – already have most of their fleets back in service and are now expanding their restarts to new destinations.

Here are the latest plans, brand by brand:

Royal Caribbean International

Status: 12 ships currently in service; four more set to follow through Nov. 1

Ships: Quantum of the Seas, Freedom of the Seas, Anthem of the Seas, Jewel of the Seas, Odyssey of the Seas, Allure of the Seas, Ovation of the Seas, Symphony of the Seas, Independence of the Seas, Harmony of the Seas and Mariner of the Seas and Oasis of the Seas in service; Liberty of the Seas, Spectrum of the Seas, Serenade of the Seas and Adventure of the Seas set to follow

Regions: Asia, Caribbean, Bahamas, Mediterranean, United Kingdom and Alaska

Royal Caribbean International has 12 vessels sailing commercially since launching its global service resumption plan in July.

The number represents roughly half of the company’s 25-ship fleet and includes the four Oasis-class vessels.

On Sept. 5, the Oasis of the Seas became the latest in the series to resume guest operations, welcoming passengers back in the New York region.

While the entire Royal Caribbean fleet will not be in service until May 2022, four more vessels are resuming operations by Nov. 1.

Celebrity Cruises

Status: Eight ships in service

Ships: Celebrity Apex, Celebrity Edge, Celebrity Silhouette, Celebrity Flora, Celebrity Millennium, Celebrity Xpedition, Celebrity Equinox and Celebrity Summit

Regions: Mediterranean, Caribbean, Bahamas, United Kingdom, Galapagos, West Coast and Panama Canal

Following a bold restart plan, Celebrity Cruises added eight vessels back in guest service in just two months. The premium brand first welcomed guests again in June 2020, launching a program of Caribbean cruises from St. Maarten.

Celebrity later expanded its restart to Florida, the Bahamas, the Galapagos, the United Kingdom, the Mediterranean.

Now, the brand is planning to return to the West Coast and Panama Canal with the Celebrity Millennium. After a season in Alaska, the vessel is poised to offer a couple of California cruises from San Diego before transiting the Panama Canal on its way to the Caribbean.

TUI Cruises

Status: Six ships in service

Ships: Mein Schiff 1, Mein Schiff 2, Mein Schiff 3, Mein Schiff 4, Mein Schiff 5 and Mein Schiff 6

Regions: Mediterranean, Northern Europe and Emirates

Germany-based TUI Cruises currently has most of its seven-ship fleet back in service.

After sailing in Northern Europe and the Mediterranean during the summer, the company is now poised to return to other destinations over the winter.

plans to return to the Emirates in October, relaunching service from Dubai. While a season in Southeast Asia was recently cancelled, cruises to the Caribbean and the Canary Islands are also set to be start before the end of the year.

Silversea Cruises

Status: Four ships in service

Ships: Silver Origin, Silver Moon, Silver Shadow and Silver Spirit

Region: Galapagos, Mediterranean, Western Europe and Atlantic

After completing its first post-pandemic season in Alaska and Iceland, Silversea Cruises is presently sailing to the Galapagos, the Mediterranean and Western Europe.

The luxury brand welcomed its passengers back in June with the inaugural cruises of two newbuilds, the Silver Moon and the Silver Origin.

Now, four vessels are cruising with guests for the company. The 2009-built Silver Spirit was the latest to relaunch service.

Hapag-Lloyd Cruises

Status: Five ships in service

Ships: Europa 2, Europa, Hanseatic Nature, Hanseatic Inspiration and Hanseatic Spirit

Region: Mediterranean, Northern Europe and Atlantic

With its entire five-ship fleet in service for the second consecutive month, Hapag-Lloyd cruises is expanding its restart to additional destinations in October.

Highlighting the new deployment are the Atlantic Archipelagos. Through Nov. 1, four different vessels will sail to destinations in the Canaries, Azores, Cape Verde and Madeira.