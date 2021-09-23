AIDAnova to Sail Around Canary Islands in Winter 2021-2022

AIDA Cruises will deploy the AIDAnova in the Canary Islands in winter 2021-2022, according to a press release.

The ship will replace the AIDAcosma, which was due to sail the season but, according to the cruise line, will not be completed in time. The AIDAnova will thus take over the voyages of its LNG-powered sister ship, which is still under construction.

AIDA said that taking into account the current state of completion, more time is needed to prepare the newbuild for guest operations. Details on the launch of the AIDAcosma will be communicated at a later date.

Before the Canary Islands season, the AIDAnova will offer two additional short voyages from Hamburg starting on Dec. 14 and Dec. 19, 2021. On Dec. 22, 2021, it will set sail for Christmas and New Year's Eve voyage from Hamburg to Gran Canaria.

Guests can expect highlights including 17 restaurants and 23 bars, a double water slide and climbing garden, the Beach Club, the Theatrium with its 360° stage, the TV studio and the spacious Body & Soul Organic Spa.

AIDA has also announced that it’s putting the AIDAbella into service. She will offer guests Asian itineraries in winter 2021-2022. The AIDAbella will take over the voyages of the AIDAnova starting with the voyage "From Mallorca to Dubai" from Nov. 6, 2021. A "special highlight" in this year's winter season in the Orient is the World EXPO in Dubai, according to AIDA. The guests of the AIDAbella will have an "extra-long stay" there for this purpose.

In addition to Dubai, the ship will also call at Muscat and Abu Dhabi, as well as Doha or Bahrein on some dates.