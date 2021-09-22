Celebrity Edge to Head Down Under for 2023-2024 Season

Celebrity Cruises has announced plans for its Celebrity Edge to debut "down under” for the 2023-2024 season.

According to a press release, the brand’s Edge Series ship will offer an array of six-to-13-night itineraries from early December 2023 through April 2024 around the coastlines of Australia and neighboring New Zealand, along with the tropical South Pacific.

Guests will be able to select from 12 itineraries visiting a collection of 22 ports with departures from both Sydney and Auckland.

The 2,908-passenger Edge offers contemporary interior and outward-facing design, Celebrity said.

“Our new advertising campaign poses a question, ‘Isn’t it time?’ to treat ourselves and to get out and experience the world, again. There’s no better way to experience this amazing part of the world than on our award-winning, transformational Celebrity Edge,” said Celebrity Cruises President and CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo. “She’s a luxury boutique hotel, Michelin-quality dining, a luxurious spa retreat with the world at your service. We are so excited to offer such a truly special vacation experience Down Under.”

Celebrity Cruises Vice President and Managing Director of Australia and APAC, Tim Jones, added: “The Celebrity Edge has changed how people view a cruise holiday and she is in a class of her own with a plethora of firsts onboard. We have long anticipated her arrival to the region - this is a moment of real celebration for Australian travelers and Celebrity Cruises.“

Some of the features of the Celebrity Edge include The Retreat with its private restaurant, exclusive lounge, sundeck and a dedicated team of hosts and concierges on-hand 24/7; accommodations, from modern two-story villas with plunge pools to staterooms with Infinite Verandas curated and designed by the British designer Kelly Hoppen CBE; The Magic Carpet cantilevered above the sea; 29 distinct restaurants, bars, and lounges; wellness facilities; and more.

Highlights of Celebrity Cruises’ upcoming 2023/24 season Down Under include:

• Themed itineraries including ‘Sun and Beach Escapes’, ‘Food and Wine Classics’, and ‘Five Star Getaways’, providing deeper immersion into the region’s culture, brought to life through enhanced onboard and shoreside programming.

• Overnight opportunities in Cairns, Australia; Auckland, New Zealand; and Hobart, Tasmania

• A new port visiting the scenic Kangaroo Island, a nature reserve in Australia

• Every New Zealand sailing exploring both the North and South islands

• A sun-filled South Pacific itinerary transporting guests to islands such as New Caledonia, Vanuatu and Mystery Island.

Celebrity Edge 2023/24 sailings open for sale to the general public on Oct. 14, 2021.