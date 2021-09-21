Norwegian Prima to Homeport in Galveston for 2023-2024 Season

Norwegian Cruise Line today announced that the Norwegian Prima will homeport for the 2023 and 2024 season in Galveston offering 7-day voyages to the Western Caribbean.

The. Norwegian Prima will call to Costa Maya and Cozumel, Mexico; Harvest Caye, Belize; and Roatan Island, Honduras, with all visits featuring between eight and nine in-port hours, according to a statement from the brand.

The ship debuts next summer in Europe, followed by her 2022-2023 season sailing from a variety of North American homeports.