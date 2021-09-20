Tarragona

Half of Carnival Cruise Line's U.S. Fleet Is Back In Action

Carnival Glory Ready to Sail from New Orleans

With the Carnival Dream and Carnival Glory resuming guest operations on Sept. 19, Carnival Cruise Line now has 11 ships – representing half of its U.S. fleet – sailing again, according to a press release from the Miami-based cruise company.

Beginning with its return to guest operations on July 3 with the Carnival Vista, the line is operating from seven U.S. homeports including Miami, Galveston, Seattle, Port Canaveral, Long Beach, Baltimore and New Orleans.

“Having half of our U.S. fleet back in operations provides positive economic impact in our homeports and port of call destinations, along with giving our guests their much-needed vacations and helping our crew support their families back home,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “We couldn’t have accomplished this without the support of our travel advisor partners, business partners and port and destinations partners.”

The Carnival Dream became the third Carnival ship to operate year-round from Galveston when it departed this weekend on a six-day Caribbean cruise, while the Carnival Glory is the first ship to set sail from the Port of New Orleans, operating a seven-day voyage to The Bahamas.

Carnival said additional vessels will resume service throughout the fall and into early 2022 as the line’s successful restart of operations continues.

