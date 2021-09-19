Carnival Glory Back in Action, Cruising from New Orleans

The Carnival Glory is set to depart on a seven-day cruise from the Port of New Orleans this afternoon marking the first sailing from the city since the industry-wide pause in operations 18 months ago, according to a press release.

The Carnival Glory’s voyage from the Erato Street Cruise Terminal includes visits to three popular Bahamian destinations: Bimini, Freeport and Nassau.

To commemorate the occasion, a “Back to Fun” event was held in the terminal during which Carnival’s Vice President of Guest Operations Sarah Beth Reno, Carnival Glory Captain Nicola Iaccarino and Port of New Orleans President and CEO Brandy D. Christian cut the ceremonial ribbon and officially welcomed the first guests onboard.

“Carnival Cruise Line has been a part of the New Orleans community for more than 25 years and we’re absolutely thrilled to provide our guests an opportunity to get Back to Fun, while supporting the local economy in one of our most popular homeports,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “Carnival is the number one cruise operator from New Orleans with the greatest variety of cruise choices and itineraries and we are so happy to bring our unique brand of fun back to this fantastic city.”

“Carnival Cruise Line is a valued longtime partner and we are proud to welcome Carnival Glory back for the first oceangoing cruise from New Orleans since March 2020,” said Brandy D. Christian, Port of New Orleans President and CEO.

“We applaud Carnival’s commitment to the New Orleans market and for exceeding health and safety requirements to protect guests, crew and the community. The return of Carnival cruises from Port NOLA will be a boost to our local economy as guests are once again able to experience our famous New Orleans hospitality when they sail from our vibrant city.”

Carnival Cruise Line launched the first year-round cruise program from New Orleans in 1994 and over the years has expanded the number of ships, capacity and cruise options, carrying upwards of 4.5 million guests.

On Nov. 1, Carnival Valor will join Carnival Glory in New Orleans and resume its popular short cruise schedule of four- and five-day cruises to Mexico. With Carnival Glory and Carnival Valor, Carnival Cruise Line expects to carry 400,000 passengers annually from New Orleans.