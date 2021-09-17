Oceania Cruises Sets A New Single Day Booking Record

Oceania Cruises announced it has set an all-time single day booking record that surpassed the most recent record by nearly 60 percent.

While the most recent record was for a full season of sailings across six ships, this record was driven by the introduction of one new ship with itineraries for primarily one half of a year, according to a press release, as the new Vista is slated to debut in April 2023.

Voyages opened for sale on September 15 at 9:00 a.m. eastern and by 10:30 a.m., the number of bookings had surpassed the company's most recent record which was set in March 2021.

"The tremendous wave of bookings we saw on the day we opened sales for Vista underscores the extraordinary demand for our acclaimed small ship, destination focused vacations," stated Bob Binder, President and CEO of Oceania Cruises.

On September 15, 2021, Oceania Cruises opened the inaugural season itineraries of its newest ship, Vista for sale to the general public. A total of 18 voyages spanning from April 2023 through November 2023 went on sale. Itineraries range from 10- to 24-days in length with fares from $5,299 per guest to $32,199 per guest.

"We are seeing exceptional demand from both our loyal Oceania Club repeaters and new-to-brand guests who are attracted to Vista's new restaurants and culinary concepts, residentially styled staterooms and suites, and unique itineraries that present the destinations from a new perspective," stated Bob Binder, President & CEO of Oceania Cruises.

All of the bookings for 2023 are new cash bookings with absolutely no dilution from Future Cruise Credits issued for cancelled cruises in 2020 or 2021. Virtually all of the top-tier Owner's, Oceania, and Vista suites along with the newly introduced solo concierge veranda staterooms are sold out for the inaugural season. Nearly half of the available inventory of Vista's inaugural season was sold in one day with 30% of all bookings coming from new to brand guests. The most in-demand destinations were the British Isles and Canada, the Mediterranean, Holy Lands, and Panama Canal, according to a company press release.