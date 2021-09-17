AIDA Updates Health and Safety Policy: Buffet Is Back

AIDA Cruises has announced that it has updated its health and safety policy for cruises in winter 2021-2022. The changes are related to onboard life and vaccination rules.

According to a social media announcement, self-service in the buffet restaurants is coming back, as well as the extension of the ships’ wellness services and other changes.

In addition, more individual shore excursions will become possible again.

“Since we are still dependent on the administrative requirements in the destinations, please understand that we can't provide shore excursion information for specific voyages at this point,” AIDA wrote.

AIDA said that guests with booked voyages would be sent information regarding their specific cruises.

AIDA has also announced that the winter 2021-2022 Caribbean and Asian cruises will only be available to fully vaccinated guests. Children under the age of 12 for whom no vaccine is available, therefore, cannot sail on these voyages. Those who can prove that they have recovered from the coronavirus only need one vaccination dose to sail on these itineraries.

For the cruises in the Mediterranean, Northern Europe and the Canary Islands, all persons from the age of 12 must be fully vaccinated against coronavirus. However, children under the age of 12 can sail with a negative coronavirus test result.

The regulations come into force on different dates depending on the ship:

AIDAblu from Oct. 31, 2021

AIDAcosma from Dec. 22, 2021

AIDAdiva from Oct. 26, 2021

AIDAluna from Oct. 18, 2021

AIDAmar from Oct. 24, 2021

AIDAnova from Nov. 5, 2021

AIDAperla from Oct. 29, 2021

AIDAprima from Oct. 23, 2021

AIDAsol from Oct. 16, 2021

AIDAstella from Oct. 31, 2021

AIDAvita from Feb. 19, 2022