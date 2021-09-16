MSC Divina Set to Sail From Port Canaveral, Returning to Cruising

Sailing from Port Canaveral for the first time, the MSC Divina is kicking off a series of cruises to the Bahamas and the Caribbean today. It is the second MSC Cruises ship – after the MSC Meraviglia – to resume service in North America.

For its first sailing, the 2012-built vessel is visiting two Bahamian destinations on a three-night itinerary. Other than Nassau, the cruise includes a visit to Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve – the newest private island in the Bahamas, having opened in 2019.

According to MSC, the destination offers two miles of pristine, white-sand beaches and activities, including stand-up paddleboarding, kayaking, wave runner rides and more.

A regular stop in Divina’s itineraries, the island will see unusually long calls, with the ship docking from early morning into the evening – and often overnight.

Other than the short cruises to the Bahamas, the Divina is sailing longer Caribbean itineraries through December. Ranging from seven to 14 nights, the cruises feature visits to ports in the Southern and Western Caribbean.

The MSC Divina – a modified version of the original Fantasia-class ships – entered service in 2012. The French-built vessel has a capacity for 3,500 guests and is dedicated to the actress Sophia Loren, who served as the vessel’s godmother.

Slightly bigger than its sister ships, the Divina introduced new attractions such as an infinity swimming pool with a “beach zone” in the aft. Other highlights include three main restaurants and two specialty venues, an interactive 4D Cinema, the “Aqua Park,” a pool deck with 150 fountains and water jets, whirlpools and two pool bars.

The MSC Divina also features the MSC Yacht Club, an exclusive suite-enclave. The “ship-within-a-ship” area offers its own selection of complimentary wines and spirits available any time of the day, besides private areas that include a lounge, restaurant and pool deck.

Now sailing with guests, the MSC Divina has become MSC Cruises’ 11th ship to resume cruising globally. Of the total, eight vessels are sailing in Europe, visiting destinations in Italy, Germany, Greece, Estonia, Spain, Croatia, France and more.

In the United States, guests can now choose from two embarkation ports in Florida. Besides Port Canaveral, a new homeport for the company, MSC is sailing from Miami, offering a selection of three-, four- and seven-night itineraries.

The company is also in service in the Red Sea, sailing from Saudi Arabia with the MSC Bellissima.