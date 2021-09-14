London International Cruise Terminal Welcomes Disney Magic

The London International Cruise Terminal, located at The Port of Tilbury, has welcomed the Disney Magic as passengers begin their Disney Magic at Sea UK staycation sailings.

The vessel arrived at London’s nearest deep-water terminal on Sept. 14 and will call again at selected dates until Oct. 1.

The Disney Magic will sail two- and three-night voyages from London Tilbury.

“It is very exciting to welcome Disney Magic to the London International Cruise Terminal. Our cruise terminal has been given the Disney magic treatment and passengers will enjoy their experience from the moment they arrive at our terminal. We look forward to welcoming the vessel back for a number of calls over the next month,” said Head of Cruise for Capital Cruising, Steve Lyons.

Disney Cruise Line is implementing multiple layers of health and safety measures considering guidance from the U.K. government, health authorities and medical experts. This includes requiring guests 18 years of age and older to be fully vaccinated, COVID-19 testing, health screenings, face coverings, reduced guest capacity, physical distancing and enhanced cleaning, among other measures.