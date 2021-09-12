Disney Fantasy Returns to Service

The Disney Fantasy is now back in action, having sailed on Saturday from Port Canaveral, and becoming the second Disney Cruise Line ship to resume service in North America.

Following the Disney Dream, which returned to guest operations on August 9, the 2,500-guest vessel is offering a series of short cruises to Bahamas. The four-night voyages include one day at sea and two stops at Castaway Cay, Disney’s private island destination.

According to Disney Cruise Line, Castaway Cay is consistently rated by its guests as their favorite port of call.

Located on a 1,000-acre island, the destination features one-of-a-kind areas and activities for every member of the family, according to Disney, while celebrating its natural beauties – which include crystal-clear turquoise waters, powdery white sand beaches, palm trees and lush landscapes.

After the initial Bahamas sailings, the Disney Fantasy is resuming seven-night and longer voyages on October 9. Sailing from Port Canaveral, the itineraries feature stops in Mexico, The Bahamas and more.

Currently the newest ship in Disney’s fleet, the Disney Fantasy entered in service in 2012. Christened by the singer Mariah Carey, the vessel was built in Germany by the Meyer Werft shipyard.

Among Fantasy’s highlights is the AquaDuck, a 765-foot long, twisting-and-turning suspended water coaster; and the Animator's Palate, a dining room that comes alive with scenes from Disney movies with characters such as Mickey Mouse, Jiminy Cricket, Cinderella and Snow White.

For the adults, the vessel features Europa – an entertainment district of high-energy, sophisticated clubs and lounges.

With the Disney Fantasy, three of the four Disney Cruise Line vessels are now back in action.

On July 15, the Disney Magic was the first ship to resume revenue operations for the brand, with a series of domestic “staycations” in the United Kingdom. The vessel is now wrapping up the local season before returning to the United States.

Beginning on October 28, the Disney Magic will be based in Miami, offering four- and five-night sailings to The Bahamas and Mexico.

While the Disney Dream continues offering short cruises from Port Canaveral through December, the Disney Wonder is set to welcome guest back on October 1. The vessel is resuming operations on the West Coast, sailing three- and four-night cruises from San Diego.