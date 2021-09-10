Carnival Corporation to Provide Access to Pre-Board COVID-19 Testing

Carnival Corporation announced a new initiative making pre-board testing more convenient and accessible for its guests, according to a press release.

The effort will facilitate access to pre-cruise COVID-19 viral testing for guests of Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises and Seabourn at more than 1,500 convenient Quest Diagnostics patient service centers and retail pharmacy testing locations throughout the U.S., according to the cruise company.

The company said the new program helps streamline pre-cruise preparation for guests planning to sail aboard Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line or Seabourn. Currently, all guests, regardless of vaccination status, must present a negative COVID-19 viral test taken no more than three days before their embarkation, along with additional health and safety requirements.

Beginning September 13, 2021 and after, in accordance with CDC directives, all vaccinated guests must present a negative COVID-19 viral test taken no more than two days before their embarkation.

"Access to testing continues to play an important role in the restart of our guest operations, and working with Quest simplifies the process for our guests by making it easier to access convenient testing options from a trusted national laboratory provider," said Roger Frizzell, chief communications officer for Carnival Corporation. "These testing protocols are part of our layered approach to safeguarding the health and safety of our guests, crew and the communities we visit."

Guests may schedule testing with Quest Diagnostics at more than 1,500 locations, including Quest Diagnostics patient service centers and select Walmart and other retail pharmacy locations throughout the U.S. Appointments are required and may be scheduled online via secure link provided by Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line or Seabourn. Results are typically available within 48 hours via email or mobile application.